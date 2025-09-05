Hospices Weigh AI Investments to Close Health Equity Gaps

Hospices are applying artificial intelligence (AI) technology in community outreach efforts among underserved patient populations.

AI can be a powerful tool when it comes to spreading awareness about end-of-life options, according to Cathy Conway, CEO of California-based Hospice of Santa Cruz County. But deeper integration involves investments in technology and staff training that can come with challenges for some hospice providers.

Hospices weighing decisions about AI utilization must also consider the limited capabilities of this technology, which has a long way to go in terms of fully communicating the services that hospices provide, Conway indicated.

“For smaller nonprofits, every dollar counts these days,” Conway told Hospice News. “So, when we know our resources are limited, it’s about how we consider the best way to reach these different communities. There’s interest to take on AI technology, but is there the bandwidth? Also, there may be potential opportunities, but it comes back to content that has to be accurate, culturally sensitive and resonate with the issues families are facing.”

Financial, operational considerations

Common misunderstandings about AI are that these tools are too expensive or complex to navigate, according to Hector Rivera, CEO and founder of HRR Marketing Services LLC, dba as VividClone.AI. The company provides marketing services specifically for Latino communities, including AI-generated videos available in Spanish and English languages.

According to Rivera, the leading barriers preventing wider AI use include:

Language (not just translation, but tone and clarity)

Trust (many Latinos do not trust health institutions)

Lack of culturally relevant education (misconceptions about hospice)

Fear of costs or immigration-related consequences of choosing hospice enrollment

“Hospices need to realize this isn’t a tech expense — it’s an access investment,” Rivera told Hospice News in an email. “If they don’t start creating relevant content in Spanish, someone else will. And that someone may not understand compliance, hospice regulations, or cultural dynamics.”

Demographic trends are driving demand for greater technology investments in community outreach efforts among underserved patient populations, Rivera stated.

Hispanic individuals will represent 21% of the overall senior population 65 and older in the United States by 2060, more than double the 9% reported in 2019, according to the Administration for Community Living.

“There is a massive unmet demand — not just for translated materials, but [also] for culturally relevant video-based outreach in Spanish,” Rivera said. “It results in delayed enrollments, avoidable suffering and families making decisions in a crisis. If diverse outreach was more common, especially in visual formats, it would increase trust, early conversations and proper utilization of [hospice] services. By not providing this, hospices unintentionally widen the health equity gap.”

The biggest reason to invest in AI videos featuring Spanish or other non-English content is scalability, said Stephen Phenneger, president and CFO at St. Croix Hospice.

AI technology can help break down language barriers, Phenneger stated. It can also potentially facilitate greater community engagement by reducing “geographic borders” and establishing virtual connections with patients and families, he said.

Despite the potential benefits, hospices must give careful consideration to the use of AI in their public outreach and messaging efforts, according to Phenneger.

“Ethical use of AI must remain at the forefront of all its applications,” Phenneger told Hospice News in an email. “Introducing AI can be inauthentic, which risks dampening connections with the people with whom we’re trying to communicate. So, everything must still be vetted closely to ensure accuracy, clarity and professionalism — not to mention ensuring it reflects the emotion surrounding end-of-life care.”

AI limitations, opportunities

AI can “open doors” for quicker production and distribution of hospices’ public messaging, Phenneger said. This technology can be helpful when managing complex materials, but AI often relies on existing information from across the internet to guide its path, which is not always accurate, he added.

Crucial to AI utilization is ensuring that it augments, not replaces, human insight and interpersonal communication, according to Phenneger. Nevertheless, the potential for AI technology use is vast in the hospice space, he indicated.

“We suspect that AI will increasingly be a tool of augmentation in marketing, making our work more efficient and data rich, as with the myriad potential uses for AI,” he said.

Hospices seeking to leverage AI communication must examine the diverse range of cultural beliefs and languages among underserved communities, according to Conway.

Trust is a “huge consideration” when it comes to communication and community engagement through AI, she stated. Mistrust and language barriers serve as the most common obstacles between hospices and underserved communities, including Spanish-speaking populations.

AI language translation tools are not at a point of development that adequately captures the nuances of different languages and hospice services, according to Conway. Misinterpretations and misconceptions can abound as a result.

AI integration must be brought alongside a human and person-centered approach to public outreach and messaging, Conway indicated.

“I’m not confident that AI translations have the ability to always reflect the cultural nuances,” she told Hospice News. “I’m concerned that it doesn’t capture the things that are so much a part of hospice like the compassion and understanding needed in an end-of-life conversation. Those stakes get even higher. I don’t see AI being used in a vacuum or separately, it’s pairing it with our staff and how we communicate with our communities.”