Hospice Provider Good Samaritan Expands in Virginia, Adds Home Health

Good Samaritan Advanced Illness Care and Hospice has expanded into southwest Virginia, bringing hospice care to the Lynchburg area and introducing home health services to the Roanoke region.

The hospice expansion brings Good Samaritan’s services to four additional counties. The growth in its home health business occurs in a region in which the organization already provides hospice services. Good Samaritan also offers palliative care.

“For years, our hospice team has supported families with love, dignity, and respect during life’s most challenging times. Expanding services into home health is a natural next step,” said Jennifer Simmons, branch director of home health for Good Samaritan, in a statement, “This new service allows us to foster healing and independence earlier in the care journey, ensuring loved ones can receive the support they need while remaining at home.”

Advertisement

Good Samaritan Advanced Illness Care and Hospice provides hospice, home health and palliative care throughout southwest Virginia. In 2024, the organization served a total of 1,326 patients with an average daily census of 250, according to its annual report. About 56% of the care Good Samaritan provided was in patient homes.

About 22% of Virginia’s 8.6 million population is older than 65, about 1.9 million individuals, according to the state’s Department of Aging. By 2030, this is expected to rise to 2.2 million.

Hospice utilization in Virginia in 2022 fell slightly below national averages at 45.74%, according to the National Alliance for Care at Home. The national average that year was 49.1%.

Advertisement

Good Samaritan’s new home health team will care for a range of patients’ needs, including care for ALS, diabetes, pneumonia, rehabilitation, restorative care, and wound management, among others.

“For more than three decades, Good Sam has been relied upon to provide quality and compassionate care across the Roanoke and New River Valleys. Now, with the same mission, we are simply adding more care for more people,” said Aaron Housh, CEO of Good Samaritan, in a statement. “As the only community-based, nonprofit hospice and home health organization serving this region of Virginia, we believe that care is best provided locally by people you know and trust.”