Regulators Raising End-of-Life Organ Donation Concerns

Federal regulators are narrowing focus on organ transplantation systems, particularly among terminally ill individuals.

These systems have been plagued by program integrity concerns. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Sec. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. recently announced a “major initiative” to reform these systems, citing “systemic disregard” in organ procurement processes.

Some unscrupulous organ procurement organizations allegedly have employed tactics that influence or pressure families into donation decisions, according to Greg Segal, co-founder and CEO of the patient advocacy and watchdog organization Organize. Hospices need to be informed about the issues and have protocols in place to address them in order to provide goal-concordant care, Segal indicated.

“It is incredibly important for hospice providers to protect their patients and their families from pressure tactics and misinformation,” Segal told Hospice News. “Patients who want to donate their organs should of course be allowed to do so. The problems come in when patients and their families do not truly have informed consent.”

Certain states have seen greater organ procurement concerns than others. Reports of multiple federal investigations have surfaced in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and West Virginia, among others.

Recent investigations from the HHS’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) found “disturbing practices” by large organ procurement organizations, the agency stated in a press release.

The HRSA’s examination of 351 organ donation cases raised ethical and legal concerns related to patient choice, eligibility, a lack of medical care coordination, questionable procurement practices and “misclassification” of causes of death. Questions arose as to whether patients were in a declining neurological or physical state, as well as whether organ procurement organizations were in compliance with ethical and legal protocols.

Following the investigation, HRSA issued directives calling for updated policies that improve patient safeguards, as well as establish greater oversight of organ procurement practices. The reforms are designed to foster trust and informed consent while ensuring protection of patient rights, according to Kennedy.

Hospices play “a vital role” in pushing back against “predatory” practices among questionable organ procurement organizations, Segal said. Hospice staff need to be trained in organ procurement protocols to help patients and families with these considerations, particularly when it comes to understanding the legal and ethical factors, he stated. Staff also need to be well-versed on how to report concerns related to these decisions to federal and local authorities, according to Segal.

Hospice providers often face challenges when initiating discussions about organ donation, according to Breeze Hospice of Missouri. Among the issues is communicating the eligibility criteria and understanding the legal mandates and ethical principles involved, the hospice indicated in an article.

Providing a full picture of the organ procurement process and eligibility requirements is a significant part of ensuring quality and goal-concordant care, the hospice stated. But certain nuanced situations can arise that challenge this ability.

“Consent is fundamental; it must be obtained from the individual prior to death through documented registration or from legally authorized representatives if the individual has not registered,” Breeze Hospice stated in the article. “In situations where consent or authorization is unclear, the process may involve the use of two witnesses who confirm the donation decision, helping to prevent coercion or misunderstanding. Effective communication with families of end-of-life patients is crucial in organ donation.”