This article is sponsored by nTakt, Inc. In this Voices interview, Hospice News sits down with Mark Hendrix, CEO and Founder of nTakt, Inc., to discuss the key considerations hospice and home health agencies face when launching a palliative care program. Hendrix outlines the five strategic questions providers should address and shares his perspective on how operational readiness, patient population, and staffing play into long-term program success. He also offers insights on where the industry is headed in 2025 and how providers can position themselves for growth.
Hospice News: What life or career experiences have most shaped your approach to the work you’re doing today?
Mark Hendrix: My first exposure to serious illnesses was deeply personal, as my family and I cared for my parents at home while they were dying. Palliative Care was not available at that time; however, we had an incredible hospice team, and the compassionate care they provided had a profound impact on me. That experience ultimately inspired me to shift my career path into healthcare. I still think about those experiences often and how differently it would have been with palliative care, telehealth, and other advances made since then. It truly shaped my sense of purpose.
The second defining experience was the opportunity to work with an organization that received a CMMI Palliative Care grant from 2014 to 2017. Through that grant, I was able to work closely with Medicare as we helped establish palliative care processes and billing codes. A lot of the things we developed became foundational to person-centered care including telehealth, reducing hospital readmissions and helping patients transition to hospice so they can receive the full benefit of hospice.
Those two experiences continue to guide my work today.
How should each agency weigh its mission and strategic goals when considering a partnership with nTakt?
I think each agency needs to be fully aligned with its own mission and goals before launching a palliative care program, because starting a program isn’t just about launching something new. It’s about building something meaningful. It’s not a check-the-box exercise. Long-term success depends on having a program that aligns with both your mission and strategic objectives.
For hospice agencies especially, it starts with asking a fundamental question: Are we offering palliative care because it fills a real gap in care, or are we just chasing volume? The motivation behind the decision makes all the difference.
Agencies should also consider how palliative care fits into their identity as a care organization. If your mission is focused on compassionate, person-centered care, then offering services earlier in the illness journey should be a natural extension of your work — not something separate.
Operationally, leadership should assess whether a palliative program enhances continuity of care or creates unintended competition within existing services. You don’t want your palliative care program to compete with your other services for patients. You do want it to strengthen those services. When done right, palliative care increases hospice census, deepens relationships with referral partners, and improves outcomes for patients.
Finally, agencies need to be honest about their capacity and commitment. If palliative care isn’t truly part of the strategic plan, or if leadership isn’t fully behind it, the program will struggle. Alignment, intention, and long-term commitment are essential.
How does an agency’s operational capacity and infrastructure affect its ability to launch an effective palliative care program?
Palliative care isn’t just a clinical service—it’s an operational commitment. Agencies should ask: Can we support this program without compromising our core business?
One of the first considerations is EMR capacity. Most hospice and home health EMRs aren’t designed for Palliative Care. Workflows must support non-hospice patients, with flexible visit frequencies and the ability to bill for codes like PCM and CCM. If your EMR can’t handle that, it’s going to create major barriers.
Scheduling and triage systems also need to be adapted. Palliative care requires a nimble, responsive team—very different from the more rigid scheduling models used in home health. You need to be able to respond quickly to referrals and changes in acuity, which means shifting your approach to scheduling strategy entirely.
Billing infrastructure is another critical factor. It must be precise. Palliative billing is very different from hospice billing. PCM and TCM codes require unique credentialing and documentation workflows, and if those aren’t set up correctly, you’re likely to leave money on the table.
Finally, leadership and administrative teams must have the bandwidth to support a palliative program without weakening other service lines. You don’t want to be pulling staff from existing teams just to make the new program work. Success requires a strategic staffing plan that’s integrated into the broader operational strategy.
What role do the patient population and referral pipeline play in a palliative care program’s viability?
The patient population and referral pipeline will ultimately determine whether your palliative care program survives or stalls. It’s really that simple.
Don’t start with a staffing plan—start with a volume plan. First, ask: What does our current patient volume look like? Then build your staffing strategy around that. It’s key to identify how many patients you already serve who would be appropriate for palliative care, whether they’re coming from within your own system or from external referral sources, and whether those referrals are steady and predictable.
Start by reviewing your current census. Look at hospice discharges, hospital readmissions, and high-need home health patients. That’s where you’ll begin to see whether you have a population that fits your program and can support a sustainable palliative care launch.
Next, turn to external sources like hospitals, SNFs, ACOs, or primary care providers, and determine if they’re aligned with your program and ready to refer. If they are, that gives you a strong indication of what your volume plan should be.
Ultimately, it’s not just about identifying patients. It’s about building predictable volume through education, relationship-building, and streamlined referral processes with your partners. That’s what makes the difference in long-term viability.
How can providers establish a sustainable reimbursement model for palliative care?
Reimbursement is probably the most misunderstood aspect of launching a palliative care program, and one of the hardest for agencies to get their arms around. Medicare does offer several viable billing pathways, including PCM, CCM, TCM, and evaluation and management codes. But the key is matching your clinical model to the right code set.
It’s not just about billing, it’s about ensuring compliance and aligning your operational model with your reimbursement strategy. That means credentialed providers, proper documentation, and a system in place to consistently track time and care coordination.
Most programs will need at least 6 to 12 months to begin covering their operational costs — sometimes longer. But if you build it correctly, with smart billing practices and strong operational controls, a palliative care program can become self-sustaining and even profitable at a small scale.
That’s where we place a lot of focus, and that’s what sets the foundation for a strong and sustainable program.
How do providers determine whether they have the right clinical and administrative staff for this type of program?
The first step again goes back to volume. You must identify the patient volume you expect and staff accordingly. Don’t start by hiring a team and hoping the volume follows. Start with the data, then build the team to match.
It’s also important to understand that you can’t run a palliative care program with under-utilized staff from other departments. It requires its own well-structured clinical leadership team. At a minimum, you need a nurse practitioner or physician who can manage patients’ care and bill appropriately. You will need a palliative RN to provide support between visits and a coordinator to manage triage, referrals, and scheduling to keep everything running smoothly. You also need a clinical leader who understands the model and can champion it both internally and with external partners. Leadership is critical to bridging the gap between your team and referral sources.
The right team doesn’t have to be large, but it does need to be mission-driven, clinically skilled, and proactive. If your team lacks those qualities, the program quickly becomes reactive and unsustainable. But when those qualities are in place, the team stays ahead of the curve and builds a strong, lasting foundation for success.
In the hospice industry, 2025 is being defined by…
…how well agencies connect with their teams, understand their communities, and grow to meet those evolving needs. Success will also depend on offering a broader line of services that are truly patient-centered and built around their care preferences.
What’s your final advice for agencies considering launching a palliative care program?
My advice is to keep it uncomplicated. Agencies can easily get caught in the weeds chasing every billing code, every care model, or trying to replicate someone else’s program. But success comes from clarity, not complexity.
You must understand four things before you begin: Why you’re doing it, who you’re serving, how you’re going to get paid, and whether you have the infrastructure to support it. If those pieces are in place, you can start lean and scale with discipline. But those foundations must come first.
I always say, we don’t start programs — we build them. That means aligning your work with your mission. It means investing in the right people. And it means committing to steady, purposeful growth. This isn’t a quick fix. It’s a strategic commitment to serving patients earlier, more effectively, and more meaningfully.
If you’re on the fence but you’re clear on those essentials, don’t wait. Start building your program today.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
