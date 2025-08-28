Publicly Traded Hospice Companies Seeking Acquisitions, Reporting Substantial Growth

The nation’s largest hospice companies are seeing significant hospice growth amid executive changes and rising interest in M&A.

These are the key themes that emerged during this year’s second quarter earnings season, in which publicly traded home health and hospice companies report their financial results, guidance for the remainder of the year and other key announcements.

Also, in Q2, two of these companies announced CEO transitions. Nick Westfall will step down as the CEO and chairman of VITAS Healthcare, a subsidiary of Chemed Corp. (NYSE: CHE). Also, Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) CEO Barbara Jacobsmeyer within a year will also be moving on from the company.

“The timing is optimal for a new CEO,” Jacobsmeyer said in a Q2 earnings call. “I am proud of the accomplishments achieved over the past four years. Our team has collectively focused on stabilizing the company and creating a stronger foundation for the future. We have reached that point, and now is the right time for a new leader to elevate Enhabit to the next level. I have no doubt that with our sound operational foundation and the trajectory to achieve Enhabit’s long range potential, [that] the future is incredibly bright.”

Enhabit’s board has retained the executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates to assist in the recruitment of its next top executive. Among the 50 largest hospice providers nationwide, the Dallas-headquartered company has 114 hospice locations and 249 home health locations across 34 states.

Meanwhile, at VITAS, Westfall is departing to pursue “personal and professional opportunities.” He will continue to steer the ship until Dec. 1, 2025 to ensure a smooth leadership transition. Joel Wherley has been named as the company’s new president and CEO, who previously served as its COO for eight years.

“Nick has evolved, transformed and cultivated the organization to be well-positioned for the future and has elevated VITAS’ leadership in the industry. We thank him for his service and wish him well in his next pursuits,” Chemed President and CEO Kevin McNamara said in a statement. “We look forward to Joel’s leadership of VITAS. His deep knowledge of our industry and organization leave him perfectly suited to lead VITAS’ continued success.”

Founded in 1978, VITAS provides hospice and palliative care across 15 states.

Interest rising in M&A

After temporarily stepping away from hospice transactions due to high valuations in the space, Addus Homecare Corp. (Nasdaq: ADUS) is re-entering the fray.

The company has just acquired Helping Hands Home Care Service Inc. for $21.3 million. Helping Hands provides personal care, home health and hospice from three Pennsylvania locations. The acquired agency has annualized revenues of $16.7 million, and its more than 500 employees serve roughly 600 patients per day.

More transactions like these are likely in the works, according to Addus CEO Dirk Allison, including some hospice assets.

“When we were talking about these larger [deals], there was some talk about some hospice opportunities coming out. We have heard some of those are still looking at it,” Allison said in a Q2 earnings call. “I understand that maybe the multiples have come in just a bit on those than maybe what people were expecting from last year. We haven’t been a main player in the hospice market for the last two or three years, just because of that very high valuation expectation most of them had.”

VITAS is also looking at potential transactions after a years-long hiatus from the M&A market.

The company rejoined the M&A fray last year with the 2024 purchase of Covenant Health and Community Services for $85 million. The acquisition marked VITAS’ entrance into the assisted living space and in the Alabama market while expanding its geographic presence in Florida. Average daily census and admission volumes also rose following the deal.

“We would love to make acquisitions that are at the right valuation on the VITAS side, in the right location,” Executive Vice President and CFO Michael Witzeman said in an earnings call. “We continue to monitor and have those conversations. There’s a bit of a long lead time for those. We’re not going to just buy things to grow. We’re contacting organizations … to see their appetite for making such a transaction.”

The most significant M&A developments pertain to two intertwined transactions, starting with UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE: UHN) acquisition of the home health and hospice provider Amedisys following the resolution of an antitrust lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Optum, in June 2023 inked its agreement to acquire Amedisys in an all-cash transaction of $101 per share, or about $3.3 billion. DOJ approval came with a requirement that UnitedHealth Group and Amedisys divest certain locations, many of which will be going to The Pennant Group (Nasdaq: PNTG).

Amedisys offers home health, hospice and palliative care, among other services to more than 465,000 patients annually across 38 states and Washington D.C.

Pennant is acquiring between 38 and 50 locations in several new markets throughout Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia for a purchase price ranging between $113 million and $147 million, according to COO John Gochnour. A plurality of the acquired sites are in Tennessee.

“We view it as a very compelling transaction that will take us into attractive markets and create a center of strength in the Southeast,” Pennant Group CEO Brent Guerisoli said in a Q2 earnings call. “We are well prepared to execute on this expansion as we have continued to deepen our leadership bench through our CEO in training and clinical leadership training programs build momentum across our business lines and have a healthy balance sheet with ample capacity.”

Pennant is the holding company for a broad cluster of independent hospice, home health and senior living providers located across 13 states, a footprint that is set to expand through the Amedisys-UnitedHealth Group deal.

When it comes to M&A, BrightSpring Health Services (Nasdaq: BTSG) is an outlier among the publicly traded companies. The company is taking a more conservative approach to hospice transactions as it allows the dust to settle from its divestiture of its community living business to Setiva for $835 million, according to CEO, President and Chairman Jon Rousseau. The divestiture is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

But that doesn’t mean that BrightSpring is out of the market for deals.

“We’ve certainly been a little bit measured here, waiting for the outcome of the community living divestiture. So there definitely and logically has been a wait and see approach, but more of the same in terms of our absolute baseline for M&A, which is, eight to 10 for the year in very, very low multiples,” Rousseau said in a Q2 earnings call. “We are continuing to work on those. You would see probably five to 10 of those in our current pipeline, tuck-ins, a lot of [Certificate of Need] type stuff at very low multiples, in some cases, just buying a license.”

The company’s acquisitions to date have performed well, according to Rousseau. This includes its most recent purchase, Haven Hospice, which the company acquired in autumn 2024 for $60 million.

“Haven would be a really good example of our M&A prowess and what we’re able to do,” Rousseau said. “That was a business that was essentially losing money a year ago, and now it is performing extremely well, well ahead of expectations.”

BrightSpring is a home- and community-based health care services platform that serves more than 400,000 patients daily across all 50 states. The Louisville, Kentucky-based company provides hospice, home health, primary care, rehabilitation, pharmaceuticals and behavioral health care. Hospice represents about two thirds of its home health segment.

Hospice growth spiking

Another common thread among most publicly traded home health and hospice companies is that they saw significant growth in their hospice segments as awareness of the service grows and demographics drive demand.

BrightSpring in Q2 saw net revenue of $3.1 billion, a nearly 30% increase compared to $2.4 billion in the prior year’s quarter. The company’s home health segment saw 17.1% revenue growth in Q2, reaching $185 million. The segment includes the company’s home health, hospice and primary care businesses.

Meanwhile at The Pennant Group, the company’s total Q2 revenue reached $219 million, up 30.1% year over year. Its home health and hospice segment contributed $166 million, up 32.5% from Q2 2024. Hospice average daily census rose to 3,909 in Q2, a 21.4% increase from the prior year’s quarter.

However, some of Pennant’s hospice operations are wrestling with a payment cap liability.

“While our hospice results are strong, our results continue to be impacted by hospice cap expense at a limited number of operations in California,” Gochnour said. “As we continue to make progress in resolving these exposures, the underlying strength of our hospice performance will be more evident while overall cap expense remains elevated. We are pulling the appropriate levers and have made solid progress tapering our 2025 cap exposure in the state.”

At Enhabit, its de novo strategy has been paying off. The company opened one home health and two hospice locations in Q2, preceded by one hospice de novo in Q1. Last year, Enhabit launched five new hospice operations, building on seven that were established during 2022 and 2023. The company is “on track” to meet its goal of 10 de novos this year, seeing “strong growth potential” on the horizon, Jacobsmeyer indicated in an earnings call.

Enhabit’s hospice segment has seen six sequential quarters of census growth, according to Jacobsmeyer. The company’s total hospice admissions grew 8.7% year-over-year, while average daily census (ADC) rose 12.3%.

The company’s hospice service revenue reached $60.2 million in the second quarter, a rise from $50.4 during the previous year’s same period. Enhabit’s adjusted hospice EBITDA increased 53.8% year over year.

Enhabit’s overall Q2 revenue saw a slight 2.1% rise compared to last year, reaching $266.1 million. Its home health revenues reached $205.9 million in Q2, seeing a 2% year-over-year decrease.

The company is projecting strong growth momentum across both its hospice and home health segments as the rest of the year unfolds, according to Enhabit CFO Ryan Solomon. Operational efficiency, solid leadership teams and balanced, sustainable growth all play a large role in its trajectory, he indicated.

“All hospice regions [are] delivering double digit year-over-year revenue growth, demonstrating our operating model is fully deployed with strong leaders in place,” Solomon said during the earnings call. “It gives us confidence that our current momentum should be sustainable. In addition to our ADC growth, we were able to lower discharge to average length of stay year-over-year, which continues to lower overall cap liability risk. We remain confident in our strategy and full-year outlook.”

Texas-headquartered Addus provides personal care, home health and hospice services in 23 states. Hospice represents 18% of Addus’ business, with the remainder made up by its personal care and home health segments.

The company’s net service revenues reached $349.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, a 21.8% increase compared with $286.9 million for Q2 2024. Its hospice segment contributed $62.2 million, up from $56 million year over year.

“Our hospice care segment accounted for 17.8% of our business and delivered 10.0% organic revenue growth over the second quarter of 2024,” Allison said. “We are pleased with the improving trends in this business segment with each of average daily census, patient days and revenue per patient day moving higher compared with the same period last year. These results reflect our operational changes in the hospice care segment, and we look forward to additional opportunities to expand this important area of care.”

Hospice same-store revenue rose 10% compared to the prior year’s quarter. Same-store average daily hospice census rose to 3,720 in Q2, up from 3,477 year over year, representing a 7% increase. Sequentially, ADC rose 5.8%. The company expects 5% to 75 hospice growth through the remainder of the year.

While VITAS saw growth in Q2, it occurred at a slower rate than anticipated, according to its quarterly earnings report. This was due to its patient admission mix and payment capitation issues.

The company’s growth slowed during the second quarter, with net revenues reaching $396.2 million, a 5.8% year-over-year increase. Its adjusted EBITDA totaled $66.8 million in the quarter, essentially “falling flat,” the company stated in its earnings report. VITAS’ modest revenue increases were in part driven by a 6.1% climb in days of care provided in Q2.

The hospice provider saw “two terrible months” in regards to slowed patient admission volumes during April and May 2025, McNamara said in an earnings call.

VITAS average daily census reached ​​22,318 patients in Q2, a 6.1% yearly rise. Its average length of stay rates hit 137.1 days, up from 100.6 days in the same period last year. The company saw a total of 17,545 patient admissions in Q2, a 1.2% year-over-year improvement.

VITAS in its earnings report indicated that a shift in its mix of high-acuity patient volumes negatively impacted revenue growth by 71-basis points in the second quarter. An additional factor was the accrual of $16.4 million in Medicare capitated billing limitations during that time period, a significant rise from $1.4 million in Q2 of 2024. These considerations led to a negative revenue growth rate by 379-basis points.

Nevertheless, the hospice anticipates growth on the horizon. The company recently received regulatory greenlights to expand in Florida. The organic growth is projected to mitigate its overall aggregate cap risk. The new certificate-of-need approval will help VITAS to “right size” its patient mix in the state, Chemed CFO Michael Witzeman said during the earnings call.

Amedisys, in its last earnings report prior to becoming part of Optum, saw its hospice revenue-per-day rise 4.1% in Q2, coupled with a 2.9% increase in cost-per-day. The company also saw a 0.4% increase in admissions and a 1.3% jump in average daily census.

On a consolidated basis, Amedisys earned $621 million in net service revenue during Q2, up from $591.2 million year over year. Its hospice segment brought in $215 million, up from $204 million in the prior year’s quarter.