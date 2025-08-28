New Palliative Care Research Consortium to Tackle the Field’s Toughest Problems

A new palliative care research consortium has been established, fueled by a $64 million five-year award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
The Advancing the Science of Palliative Care Research Across the Lifespan (ASCENT) consortium is aimed at improving quality of life among seriously ill patient populations. The consortium will provide resources, expertise and coordinated research efforts to support transformation in the palliative care field.
The consortium includes researchers from academic centers such as the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York University (NYU) Rory Meyers College of Nursing, Duke University School of Medicine and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
The launch marks an important milestone in palliative care development, according to
Dr. Melissa Aldridge, professor and vice-chair for research at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine.
“A real strength of the consortium is the broad range of research areas that we will support,” Aldridge told Palliative Care News in an email. “We support research across all major serious illnesses, across health care settings and across the lifespan. It’s a natural progression to see Mount Sinai play a lead role in this new consortium. As a principal investigator and the leader of the funding mechanisms for the career development awards and pilot and exploratory awards, we will be able to support and attract talented and promising early career faculty to careers in palliative care research.”
Addressing a growing need
The consortium has five research priorities:
- Improving communication between palliative care providers, family caregivers and seriously ill individuals, including pediatric, neonatal and dementia patient populations, among others
- Developing and evaluating novel care delivery models that can be used to address the needs of seriously ill patients and their caregivers.
- Assessing cost, quality, access, utilization and outcomes of palliative care
- Developing new methodological approaches to palliative care delivery
- Improving assessment and management of pain and other physical, psychosocial and spiritual concerns among seriously ill individuals
Dr. Jean Kutner, professor of medicine and chief academic officer at the University of Colorado (UC) Health, will serve as one of the principal investigators of the ASCENT consortium.
Other principal investigators include Ab Brody, the Mathy Mezey Professor of Geriatric Nursing and associate director of the Hartford Institute of Geriatric Nursing NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing.
Demand for palliative care has been “exploding” far beyond the clinical capabilities of a limited workforce, Brody indicated. Research efforts have not kept pace with the growing need to advance clinically-based best practices in the field, Brody stated. The research consortium will hopefully help fuel the future generation of palliative care workers.
“There should not be a divide between the practice community and the research community,” Brody told Palliative Care News. “The big thing we want to do is break down the walls that divide so that there can be a much smoother information exchange in terms of understanding needs. Part of the goal here is to develop and expand the workforce that is conducting palliative care research, as well as accelerate the advancement of evidence-based practices from more clinical and psychosocial perspectives. We want to address some of the differences that we see in palliative care across the country, particularly in rural areas and areas with limited health care resources.”
The establishment of the new consortium “signals a turning point” in the palliative care field, said Dr. Julia Frydman, senior medical director at Thyme Care.
Medicare reimbursement for palliative care does not sufficiently cover the full scope of interdisciplinary services, she indicated. The ASCENT consortium’s research efforts are in part aimed at establishing the value proposition of improved funding support for the field. Among the goals is to reduce health disparities that are often rooted in financial challenges of access, Frydman.
Greater research in palliative care could help develop and support approaches that improve outcomes among patients and their families, she stated.
“Palliative care has long been underfunded relative to its importance in the lives of patients and caregivers,” Frydman told Palliative Care News in an email. “ASCENT will help create the next generation of evidence and the next generation of investigators. For the field, this means a stronger foundation of data to advocate for policy change, better integration across care settings and more equitable access to high-quality palliative care nationwide. For patients and families, it means a future where comprehensive, goal-concordant support is the norm, not the exception.”
On the horizon
Included in the new research consortium are six NIH institutes and more than 40 personnel across upwards of 20 institutions, including the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) and the National Alliance for Care at Home, among others.
The scope of conditions, age groups and care settings among patient populations served by hospice and palliative care providers changed in recent years has “dramatically expanded,” said Dr. Steve Landers, CEO of the Alliance.
The consortium is designed to address the need to build the research infrastructure needed to guide the delivery of high-quality, person-centered care delivery, Landers indicated. Its research efforts are “essential” to advance policy reform and improve reimbursement access, he said.
“Our nation confronts a perfect storm: a rapidly aging population, increasing prevalence of serious illness, and health care systems that aren’t adequately resourced for this reality,” Landers told Palliative Care News in an email. “We have critical knowledge gaps about what works best for different patient populations and care models. New research will help us optimize care models, improve access for underserved communities, and demonstrate the value of palliative care in ways that drive policy and payment reform.”
The consortium’s research efforts will examine the impacts of social determinants of health, including nonmedical needs such as housing, food and transportation, according to Dr. Cameron Muir, chief innovation officer at NPHI.
Another important area to explore will be the challenges in care coordination and transitions of care, particularly when it comes to community-based settings, Muir stated.
“This [consortium] brings forward the secret sauce of greater care management and collaboration in palliative care,” Muir told Palliative Care News. “That hasn’t really been codified, evaluated or standardized across the United States, and I hope that is something that comes from this research. Wrapping this around the community setting is important, because people may not have transportation to care and those issues are only a piece of the puzzle.”