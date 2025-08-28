Hospices Nationwide Pursue Organic Growth with New Sites

Hospices from across the country have sought organic growth with the recent launches of new facilities.

Hosparus Health De Novo Nears Opening

Hosparus Health will soon open a new inpatient care facility located in Louisville, Kentucky, where the hospice provider is headquartered.

The facility is set to open in 2027, fueled primarily by $20 million in philanthropic donations. The new center features 21 private patient rooms, a chapel, family gathering areas and outdoor spaces.

Advertisement

The new location is near the nonprofit’s Harshaw Family Grief Counseling Center, a strategic move intended to better support terminally ill patients and their families, the organization indicated in an announcement.

“Hosparus Health is encouraged by strong early support from the community,” the organization said in a recent statement. “Located alongside the recently opened Grief Counseling Center, the new Hospice Care Center will create a centralized, comprehensive care campus to support patients and families at every stage of their journey.”

Established in 1978, Hosparus Health provides hospice and palliative care in Kentucky and Indiana. The nonprofit also provides bereavement, pediatric care, respite and Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), as well as interpretation and translation services.

Advertisement

Heart to Heart Hospice Launches New Site

Dallas, Texas-headquartered Heart to Heart Hospice has opened a de novo in southwestern Michigan, expanding its existing geographic footprint in the state.

The new site in Kalamazoo, Michigan, will serve patients and their families across three counties. Heart to Heart Hospice has locations in seven other cities across the state.

Its launch was driven by rising demand, according to Founder and CEO Kelly Mitchell

“It’s exciting to expand our care services in this part of the state,” Mitchell said in a press release. “The need for quality, comprehensive hospice care continues to grow, and we are anxious to provide more patients and their loved ones with the compassionate care and support they deserve.”

The new location will be overseen by Stacy Sturgeion, registered nurse and executive director at Heart to Heart. Founded in 2003, the hospice has 64 locations in Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma and Texas. In addition to hospice, Heart to Heart also offers community-based palliative care through its InHome Connect Palliative Care brand.

Pathways Healthcare Gets Green Light to Open New Facility

Pathways Healthcare LLC recently received regulatory approval to launch a de novo in Rhode Island, a state with certificate of need (CON) laws in place.

The state’s Health Services Council voted in favor of the health system’s proposal to establish a new inpatient hospice care facility in Cranston, Rhode Island, according to a local news report. The report cited “push back” from other hospice providers in the region concerned about the impact on competition and referral streams.

Pathways Healthcare offers home health, hospice, palliative care and skilled nursing facility at home programs, as well as home infusion therapy. The Massachusetts-based health system has served more than 10,000 patients across its home state, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

“We are pioneering a new approach to provide exceptional care in the comfort and safety of patients’ homes,” the organization said in a social media post.

Home Hospice of Grayson County Unveils New Facility

Texas-based Home Hospice of Grayson County has opened a new inpatient hospice facility in its home state.

Set to open in September, the new Shephard House hospice facility is located in Denison, Texas, and was two years in the making. General inpatient hospice care will be offered to patients at the center, regardless of their ability to pay for services.

The facility is the first of its kind in the area and is intended to improve access, according to Nancy Jackson, director of community development at Home Hospice of Grayson County.

“We’re the only one in this area,” Jackson told local news. “No one is turned away from our hospice if they are eligible, and we offer service no matter their ability to pay or anything else. We provide a lot of care to people that need it.”

Home Hospice of Grayson County’s new facility can serve up to four patients simultaneously. Established in 1982, the organization serves three counties in Texas and is part of a group of nonprofit hospices that launched a palliative care organization last year, Integrity Care Partners, which serves 73 counties statewide. The hospice also offers bereavement, including a grief program for children, Camp Dragonfly.

The center has roughly 50 interdisciplinary staff members providing hospice care to patients and was supported by $1.6 million in fundraising dollars. It features an outdoor area with a garden.