How Technology Is Driving Change in Hospice, EOL Doula Services

Technology could change how hospices and end-of-life doulas support terminally ill individuals and their families.

Hospices can use technology in a variety of ways to engage with end-of-life doulas, said Shaena Whitney, director of volunteer services at Angel Hands Hospice and Palliative Care. Texas-based Angel Hands Hospice and Palliative Care is led by managing partners Johny Chacko, founder, and Arti Patel-Cheadle, administrator. The hospice provider recently expanded its volunteer-based doula program.

Technology can play a large role in onboarding and training doulas, as well as communicating with these professionals about their specific skill sets, according to Whitney. The way that hospices use technology can be extremely important when it comes to providing quality experiences for patients and their families, she stated.

Advertisement

“When we meet our volunteers where they are at, we get to help them hone in on that specialty and train them to have the tools to use it in a way that will benefit our patients, and themselves,” Whitney told Hospice News in an email. “That’s the beauty in it all, you’ll meet people who are full-time doulas, and each one has a different specialty.”

Hospices’ technology toolkits

Technology can help support growing demand for doula services, said Kacie Gikonyo, a long-term care registered nurse and founder of Death Doula School. The Cleveland-based end-of-life doula training program includes 16 virtual learning modules. Death Doula School began serving students in the United States in 2023 and expanded into Canada in 2024. The training program has since grown to reach students in Israel, South Africa and Spain.

Global interest has swelled among professionals seeking to become end-of-life doulas in recent years, according to Gikonyo. Some individuals have sought a secondary career path, while others have stepped into the field upon high school or college graduation. Technology has become an integral part of educating end-of-life doulas, as well as increasing awareness about end-of-life care among the general public, she stated.

Advertisement

Doulas have used technology in a variety of ways to support families, Gikonyo indicated. For instance, video calls have allowed for more consistent, timely communication, while AI tools have helped create virtual memorial sites, obituaries and recordings of a loved ones’ voice. More doulas are also leveraging social media to connect with their communities.

“Technology has been so helpful in educating the public about death and doulas,” Gikonyo told Hospice News. “Technology is a huge, integral part of death care, even as far as AI use and social media. Technology and death care go hand in hand. Technology is an instrumental part of doulas’ growth, of building community and keeping in touch outside of the classroom. Social media has gotten us wildly far in educating the world about death.”

Technology use is evolving in hospice care delivery when it comes to interacting with end-of-life doulas, according to Dr. John Loughnane, CEO at Present For You. The organization provides end-of-life doula services and companionship for individuals with serious illness in Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and in Washington D.C.

Hospices have increasingly leveraged technology to strengthen the capacity of doula services, Loughnane indicated. Some hospices have expanded the scope of their virtual doula services to include more video and phone visits. This can result in improved community connections and care coordination, more balanced workflows and increased time at the bedside, he stated.

“Hospices have not done really well at embracing technology beyond the human element,” Loughnane told Hospice News. “We need technology to do more, and not replace human interaction but augment it. We’re really starting to see more virtual doula services to support families in some technological manner. Hearing that voice is crucial for people [and] adds a huge value.”

Present For You uses an electronic community care record specifically designed to connect doulas with patients, families and caregivers. The program helps connect community-based organizations with individuals based on their unmet social determinant of health needs. The platform is for professionals outside of the medical model to speak to each other, set tasks and have coordination, Loughnane indicated.

The organization is also launching a virtual doula program, LifePods, that uses proactive voice technology to engage with patients and their families.

“We’re trying to figure out ways to help underserved populations in this unique space,” Loughnane said. “Hospices want to be by the bedside more. What we see with virtual doulas and LifePods is that [they] can be present in the home on a regular basis, and utilization can be transactional. It’s technology that asks how the person is doing and gives doulas more interactions with both the family and the patient.”