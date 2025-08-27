Final Entry Deadline Approaching: SHN Architecture & Design Awards

The final deadline for this year’s SHN Architecture & Design Awards is almost here. Don’t miss your chance to inspire your addiction treatment, autism treatment, and behavioral health peers. Showcase your organization’s innovative new construction & renovation projects by entering the SHN Architecture & Design Awards by August 31, 2025 at 11:59pm CDT.

The SHN Architecture & Design Awards program is a competition judged by a panel of experienced industry professionals. The program highlights innovative architecture and design projects across the behavioral health, hospice & palliative care, memory care, senior housing & senior living, and skilled nursing industries. Nominees and winners are located within the United States and around the world.

Buildings and communities completed or renovated between January 1, 2024 and August 1, 2025 are eligible for submission. Below is the list of this year’s categories:

To view previous winners, explore Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), and more, visit the SHN Architecture & Awards website at https://shnawards.com/. If you have additional questions regarding the SHN Architecture & Design Awards program, contact the Awards team at [email protected].