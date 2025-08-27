Building the Continuum: Inside New Day Healthcare’s Growth & Acquisition Strategies  

New Day Healthcare in 2025 has been one of the home health and hospice sector’s most active acquirers.

Most recently, it acquired Dunes Hospice in Indiana for an undisclosed amount. The deal marked New Day’s 16th acquisition to date, as well as its first entry into the Indiana market.

Founded in 2020, New Day’s roughly 10,000 employees provide hospice, home health, pediatric and personal care to roughly 180,000 patients annually. The company offers services in Texas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico and now Indiana.

Advertisement

Brands under the New Day’s umbrella include Phoenix Home Care & Hospice, New Age Hospice, Compassion Hospice, Home Care Providers of Texas, Pathfinder Home Health, Envision Health Partners and AssistCare, among others. The company is owned by the family office Kaltroco North America.

Hospice News sat down with New Day CEO G. Scott Herman to discuss the company’s growth, its approach to acquisitions, forthcoming changes in the C-Suite and where hospice fits into its strategy.

How would you characterize New Day’s growth strategy? What are the pillars?

Advertisement

Growth for us is composed of a few levers. The first is organic growth; that’s through sales; that’s through our continuum process. And last year, we achieved north of 20% organic growth, and that’s through continuum development.

So continuum drives our next pillar, and that’s our ability. We define that as our ability to transition patients from one service line to another. It’s captured in that 20% number as well as sales. Driving that is our Caralytics program. That, of course, is our proprietary software and operational program that overlays, overlays and consolidates data across 30 plus systems that includes 17 EMRs, outcome and data systems, HRIs or human resources, information systems or general ledgers.

We move thousands of patients annually between service lines using our continuum program. But more interestingly, we connect and monitor around 200,000 patients on a daily basis for advancement of critical conditions. Our average daily census is about 15,000 so about 885,000 of those patients are not on our active services, but they’re in the community. With that we’re able to facilitate organic growth by capturing re-entry from the community back into our system, and we don’t lose people through hospitalization channels. So that’s been a pretty core piece of our growth strategy.

And then, of course, acquisitive growth. Our growth strategy at New Day is unique through acquisition, because we maintain local brands and culture, and we don’t acquire a company and rip out their mission statement and assert ours. Rather, as a first step in our acquisition assessment, even before we do any financial diligence, we ensure that our cultures align.

How do we do that? We measure a potential acquisition mission statement against the New Day purpose statement. Ensure they align. We made sure that in our interview process with that target, that they’re actually living that mission statement. Once we align those, we then leave the organization mission statement in place, and we do the acquisition, then we offer culture tools that continue the alignment.

We don’t replace the local delivery system with our own standardized systems, which is a common integration tactic. That works for a lot of folks, but we’ve determined it didn’t really add value for us.

So as a unique acquisitive initiative, we don’t grow just to grow. We don’t just chase growth, but we really work to ensure that the overall platform, our overall organization and value creation model, advances through a comprehensive ecosystem.

The next part of our growth strategy is our current footprint. We add density. We’re adding our continuum-based initiatives. We’re moving into new markets within our current states, and then broader state expansion. So we lead our continuous state expansion with new acquisitions. Most recently, we just did that in New Mexico and Indiana, and then we had additional service lines to plug in a comprehensive continuum that creates value.

We don’t go into a state with just the purpose of buying a hospice and just let a hospice stand alone. We believe that an ecosystem that helps support that hospice and community and grow that hospice through other service lines provides a continual, longitudinal care to patients.

Can you talk a little bit about New Day’s top goals for 2025?

So far in 2025, we closed on four acquisitions. By all industry accounts, 2025 has been a pretty lean acquisition year. So we’re one of the leading acquirers for the year. In 2026, we will target four to five acquisitions within our current geographic footprint. We’ll add service lines to complete continuums.

We’re looking to fill a couple of geographic gaps, most notably, fill Oklahoma with a continuum. It’s kind of a blank space right now for us. We’ll also expand into contiguous states as the opportunity rises. In 2025 we expanded into New Mexico and Indiana, contiguously and strategically, but it also illustrates our platform’s ability to expand and scale as we remain committed to those states that are neighbors. We’ve taken material strides in our Caralytics software as we look at a 2026 goal, and of course, we tie all the loose ends together from these acquisitions.

We’re able to evaluate patients across multiple payers in a longitudinal manner over years, not just in those moments. And that’s very instrumental in why we build a continuum as we’ve grown as an organization, and our needs have changed. So when we talk about 2026 objectives, one example of our needs is that we’re making some changes in the executive suite to accommodate the next phase of our development.

When you grow an organization, it gets to a level, and then you need to move the organization and the team to the next level. An example is our CFO, Jeff Aspacher. He’s retiring this year, He’s done a great job of getting us there to our current size. Together, he and I recognized that in the best interest of the organization and the next phase of our development, he could serve best on our advisory board, and we needed a more systematic, large-scale CFO. So we’ve been transitioning over the past few months into this new phase with a longer term industry expert with significant experience in that scale transformations. That CFO will be Jeff Bonham.

Jeff [Bonham] is known throughout the industry. He’s been part of this team for a couple of decades, off and on, mostly on. But he provides a structured approach to finance, and as we’re thinking about the next phase of our development. It’s really helpful that he’s well known and highly respected in the investment world.

With our current portfolio capital partners and our potential new partners, Jeff Aspacher did a great job, got us here today, remains as a resource in our advisory board, but he fully hands the reins to Jeff Bonham on Sept. 1.

What does an ideal acquisition target look like for you?

We have a unique strategy, and we’re very disciplined in adhering to this strategy, but the first thing we must have is strategic fit. How does the organization fit into our multi-state, multi-service-line, value-creation model?

So at a macro level, we’re not buying something on the West Coast just because it looks like a really good deal. If it doesn’t fit into where we’re at, our footprint, our geography, we don’t even entertain it. But when we do find something that fits into our strategic model, geography, continuum model, our very first assessment, before compliance, before finance, before anything else, is culture.

We believe culture trumps strategy every time. If our culture does not align, if the organization has a mission statement that does not align with our purpose statement, and they’re not living that statement, then we just walk away.

We then check compliance. If the organization doesn’t have a clean compliance record or a very clear path to clean compliance, we walk away. It’s too hard to deal with compliance issues during integration, so we just don’t do it.

We then start a financial assessment. An organization must just have a solid base with sustainable performance paired with strong clinical processes and controls. We’re not looking for the best-in-class earnings, and we’re not looking for turnarounds. We like good, solid businesses built on core principles with morals and mission alignment. If they’re working to do the right thing, we want to be their partner.

Can you talk a little bit about how hospice fits into your acquisition strategy?

A basic belief of ours is that hospice planning is essential. Death is inevitable. Let’s do the best we can to help people in life’s final journey. Caring for patients in a holistic manner requires assessment and action in the moment we’re in, in the moments we’re about to encounter. So where we’re working with a patient, we gotta start thinking about chronic disease management and the inevitable outcome of that, which is obviously death. Core to our purpose is managing patients and their family on life’s final journey with respect and dignity. Everybody says that, but a big part of delivering that act is access to hospice.

We are firm believers, and have found that, when we get patients in hospice earlier, we can manage a lot of issues that make the final days of a hospice journey actually something that changes the way people think about the life a person’s lived and the action that comes at the end, and it can actually be peaceful.

We have a bridge program that monitors and cares for patients in early stages of hospice care planning. They may be in one of our other programs. We monitor conditions; we connect with patients; we connect with caregivers; we connect with physicians, and we continually reinforce our mission and openness to hospice. We track hundreds of patients in that program by tracking them early [using Caralytics].

We’ve got about a 94% conversion rate into hospice. When we get these patients into hospice, we actually extend the time in hospice by about 40% compared to those that come to service in a more traditional referral format.

Making a rapid end-of-life transition can be chaotic. Having these patients in our bridge program under extended periods — we call it a chronic disease management program — having those patients for an extended time brings a resolution of issues. Our continuum-based model allows for pre-hospice coaching and services. We look for hospice acquisitions where we can extend a continuum or care and provide this exact service.

When we’re targeting the hospice acquisitions, we don’t look to target them singly, to be on an island on their own. We look to wrap a continuum around them so we can do just what I describe. We think that’s the best level of care we can provide. If we don’t have the opportunity to extend our service lines, we generally step away from single service line business, because we just don’t think that’s in the best interest of our company and of our patients.