Social Workers’ Role in Improving Hospice Live Discharge Processes

A lack of standardized care coordination is challenging the ability for patients and families to receive support following a live discharge from hospice. Deeper integration of social work services may help address the issue.

This is according to findings from a recent study published in the Journal of Gerontological Social Work, which examined different methodologies for preparing patients, family caregivers and providers for hospice-initiated live discharges from social worker perspectives.

Live discharges from hospice can be complex to navigate in terms of impacts on quality, compliance and sustainability, according to study author Stephanie Wladkowski, professor of social work and Larry & Patty Benz professor at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. Wladkowski is a licensed clinical social worker in hospice and palliative care.

“There is really no consistent or structured manner in which people are handling live discharges from a social worker perspective,” Wladkowski told Hospice News. “There’s a need for that process to be structured. For social workers who are coordinating and collaborating with their interdisciplinary team members, it’s still really challenging without having clear or defined rules, even when we think of preparation, discussions with caregivers and the experiences that a discharge can be abrupt.”

Social workers can offer a unique perspective on how hospices can build a stronger framework of support for patients and families when discharges occur, Wladkowski indicated.



Wladkowski is joined by study co-authors Tracy Schroepfer, professor at University of Wisconsin’s Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work, and Susan Enguídanos, associate professor of gerontology at the University of Southern California.

The study examined 14 social workers across four hospices providing care to a focus group of 224,900 patients who were discharged alive from hospice care in 2022. About 79,421 patients, or 35.3% of the focus group, were discharged because they were no longer terminally ill.

Common challenges that need to be addressed in live discharge process include unclear communication, insufficient flexibility of timelines and a lack of medical and psychosocial support, the study found.

Hospices lack a defined process for social workers to follow when a live discharge occurs, which results in a care transition process that is challenging, complex and emotional for the patient, their caregivers, and providers, the study found..

Three key themes arose among social worker teams:

Difficulties preparing for a live discharge Issues with preparation tasks necessary for a discharge Logistical & emotional challenges associated with preparing for a hospice discharge.

Live discharge processes varied across hospices when it came to defining the interdisciplinary team members responsibilities, the study found. Hospices had different processes for identifying who was responsible for payment and financial concerns, discharge intervention planning, family resources, medical supply coordination and other aspects. Inconsistencies were also found around the length of time between patient determinations, planning timelines and their actual discharge.

Incongruence exists among the preparation for a live discharge, particularly when it comes to informing family caregivers about these processes and supporting them afterward, Wladkowski indicated. Families often lack the types of support that hospices uniquely offer, such as respite and assistance with medication, pain and symptom management or durable medical equipment.

Having greater standardized social work processes can reduce some of the significant challenges associated with live discharges that can impact quality, according to Wladkowski. More structured policies could ease caregiver burden and improve care coordination.

“There’s this kind of angst around the fact that we know we’re doing this because Medicare regulations require it, but we also know that the family still needs us,” she said. “So, that can be really challenging for hospice providers struggling on a human level, but knowing that patients and caregivers benefit from their services.”

Greater education around live discharges at the time of a hospice admission would help improve re-enrollment, as well as increasing communication and engagement with family caregivers, according to Wladkowski.

Greater involvement of social workers could help hospice providers remain connected with patients and their families following a live discharge, she stated. This can be a differentiating factor in end-of-life care decisions should a patient become eligible for hospice care, particularly for patients who need facility-based services.

“It’s important to help alleviate some of the emotional pieces for caregivers as they think about life post-live discharge and starting to plan for that,” Wladkowski told Hospice News. “It’s making sure as people decline that help is available, that they don’t have the feeling of professional abandonment and that they have strategic moves in terms of staying connected with the hospice if the patient becomes eligible for services again. Because it tends to be a little more competitive in the facility-based market.”