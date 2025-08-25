Shedding ‘New Light’ on Barriers Among Underserved Hospice Patient Populations

Recent research has focused on uncovering the significant barriers impeding more equitable hospice access among underserved patient populations.

Racial Mortality Disparities Pervasive

Overall mortality may be improving among Black patient populations, but death rates among these communities are higher compared to caucasians. Prejudices could be fueling the racial disparities.

This is according to a recent analysis/research article published in the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).

The analysis “sheds new light” on the persistent disparities impacting underserved Black communities through a data-driven lens, according to co-author Robert Kaestner, research professor at University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy.

“The results show that what we should be doing is intervening between the time someone gets treatment and the outcome to make the treatment more effective,” Kaestner said in a statement shared with Hospice News. “The disparity seems to be occurring mostly between the time of treatment and the outcome. For the Black population in America, that key area is where we need to turn most of our attention.”

The analysis measured the differences in mortality among males and females between ages 40 and 80, as well as causes of death. It examined how racial disparities changed as individuals aged.

The analysis’ estimates found that racial disparities in mortality increase as a patient ages, and that the inequities may be related to a person’s gender, condition and age. For instance, external factors were the primary cause of racial mortality disparities among males in their fifties. The disparities were found to impact a relatively small proportion of patients with cancer and other serious illnesses, though these conditions accounted for more than half of all deaths.

Kastner is joined by co-authors Anuj Gangopadhyaya from Loyola University of Chicago and Cuiping Schiman from Georgia Southern University, both assistant professors of economics at their respective institutions.

Key findings of their analysis included:

Racial disparities in mortality decrease with age, suggesting racism’’s influence may be strongest earlier in life.

The largest gaps are in diseases like cardiovascular disease, where effective treatment exists, pointing to disparities in the quality or timeliness of care,

Despite progress, the Black-White mortality gap persists largely due to economic inequality and differential health investments.

Racial differences in mortality are “large, persistent and likely caused, at least in part, by racism,” the authors stated in the analysis. While the causal pathways linking racism to mortality are conceptually well-defined, empirical evidence to support these claims and the effect on health access is “incomplete,” they said.

Greater Inclusivity ‘Essential’ in Hospice, Palliative Care Fellowships

Racial and demographic disparities exist when it comes to the future generation of hospice and palliative care clinicians.

While the quantity of hospice and palliative care fellowships has been on the rise, diversity of these applicants is minimal, according to a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The research examined trends in application and match rates for hospice and palliative care fellowship programs in the United States related to demographic variations and competitiveness. Researchers dug into data from the National Resident Matching Program for Hospice and Palliative Care fellowships from 2016 to 2024. Racial differences were apparent among fellowship applicants and matched positions, the researchers noted.

“Racial disparities were evident in our analysis,” the authors stated. “Compared to all fellowships, Asian applicants were less likely to apply for or match into hospice and palliative care fellowships, whereas white applicants showed the opposite trend. It is essential for the hospice and palliative care workforce to become more inclusive and diverse.”

The study found that 185 hospice and palliative care fellowship programs existed nationwide in 2024, a 51.6% increase from 122 in 2016. The volume of these positions rose by 61.1%, as did the number of applicants, which grew by 75.2%.

The research illustrated demographic differences among future clinicians. Female applicants were “significantly overrepresented” in hospice and palliative care programs compared to all other health care fellowships, 64.9% versus 47.0%, the study found. Meanwhile, male applicants represented 33.4% of hospice and palliative care fellows.

Regional differences were also found, with a higher proportion of matched hospice and palliative care applicants from rural areas compared to other types of fellowships, at 16.0% versus 13.1%, respectively.

The study also found disparities among different racial and ethnic groups of hospice and palliative care fellows. Asian applicants were less likely to apply to hospice and palliative care fellowships compared to other programs, 25.9% versus 32.4%. Conversely, white applicants were more likely to apply for a hospice and palliative care program than other types, at 58.7% compared to 49.8%, respectively.

How Cultural Beliefs Impact End-of-Life Decisions

A person’s cultural background can have a significant impact on the decisions they make about palliative and hospice care.

Culture has emerged as a key determinant shaping not only how decisions are made, but also how death is understood and approached, according to a narrative literature review recently published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science.

The review examined 25 literature publications conducted from March 1, 2022 to May 1, 2022 across various databases such as PubMed, ScienceDirect and Google Scholar, among others. Themes such as cultural barriers, communication preferences and family roles emerged from the publications.

“Gaps remain in the literature regarding how specific cultural nuances influence care decisions, communication preferences and family dynamics,” authors stated in the review. “Future research should focus on exploring underrepresented ethnic and cultural groups to better understand their unique perspectives on death, dying, and medical decision-making. Additionally, there is a need to develop and evaluate culturally tailored interventions that promote patient-centered care, enhance provider-patient communication, and build trust in end-of-life care settings.”

The role of culture is unique from other aspects in end-of-life decision-making, the review found. Cultural differences can be an important factor in patient autonomy, including the influence of family, friends and spiritual beliefs.

Cultural beliefs can affect how forthcoming a patient is with health care providers about their goals of care, the review found. For instance, for patients from Asian, Middle Eastern, and Southern European countries, their families had central roles in end-of-life decision-making, and often “filtered” information on the patient’s behalf. In contrast, patients from Northern European countries such as Germany and Belgium tend to emphasize individual autonomy, and are more likely to exclude family members and nonmedical professionals from their end-of-life decisions.

The examination points to a greater need for deeper integration of cultural competency into health care policies and clinical guidelines, the authors indicated. Goals-of-care conversations should occur earlier in a person’s health care journey, prior to a serious illness prognosis. This would help to ensure culturally-sensitive disclosure and decision-making in end-of-life care, they stated.

Additionally, utilizing technology such as translation services and culturally-adapted decision aids may help to bridge communication gaps, the authors indicated. Integrating diverse cultural considerations as a central component of health care decision-making can go a long way toward ensuring compassionate, person-centered treatments and advancing health equity, they added.

Regional Differences in Dementia Veteran Patient Populations

The prevalence of dementia-related conditions varies among veteran patient populations when it comes to their geographic locations.

Older U.S. veterans in the Southeast face a 25% higher risk of dementia compared to those in other regions of the country, according to a recent study published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Neurology.

The study examined 1,268,599 veterans nationwide from October 2023 to September 2024 and found that dementia rates were lowest among populations in the Mid-Atlantic.

“These results underscore the influence of regionally patterned risk factors or diagnostic practices, highlighting the importance of tailored health care strategies, public health initiatives, and policy reforms,” researchers stated in the study.

Among older adults in the U.S. Veteran Health Administration, dementia incidence varies “significantly” across different geographic regions, researchers said.

Senior veterans in the Northwest had a 23% higher risk of having a dementia condition, as did those in the Rocky Mountain region, the study found. The risk levels hovered around 7% and 18% greater likelihood for veterans in other geographical areas across the United States.

The findings highlight the need for targeted health care planning, public health interventions and policy development, researchers indicated.