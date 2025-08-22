California Attorney General’s Office Reviewing Nonprofit Hospice Affiliations

The California Attorney Generals’ Office is reviewing nonprofit hospice affiliations before they can be completed.

California law stipulates that any transaction involving the sale or transfer of control or governance of a nonprofit must secure approval from the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta. The office on Thursday announced the completion of its first such review — the affiliation of Hospice Easy Bay with Chapters Health.

“The hospice industry has increasingly attracted scrutiny, in part because of the potential for fraud and abuse,” Bonta said in a statement. “Earlier this month, I launched a new initiative aimed at addressing that very problem, and now, I am announcing that my office is, for the first time, conditionally approving transactions involving nonprofit hospice care providers.”

Advertisement

The nonprofit Chapters Health System provides hospice, palliative and home health care, as well as durable medical equipment and pharmacy services, across eight states, with additional affiliations in the works that would expand the company into Oregon and Califonia.

More recently, the nonprofit home- and community-based health system formed Chapters Health West, an extension of Florida-based Chapters’ footprint into Nevada, California and Oregon. Chapters Health West came into being with the affiliation of four hospices with Chapters, including Nathan Adelson, California-based Hospice of Santa Cruz County, Hospice East Bay and Willamette Vital Health.

Under the two proposed affiliation agreements, Chapters Health System would become the sole corporate member of Hospice East Bay and Hospice of Santa Cruz County. No sale or transfer of assets are involved, and both Hospice East Bay and Hospice of Santa Cruz County will retain separate governing bodies, nonprofit status and irrevocable use of their assets, revenues, fundraising, gifts and bequests, according to Bonta’s office.

Advertisement

Approval of the affiliation came with a number of conditions:

Ensure that Hospice East Bay and Hospice of Santa Cruz County continue their nonprofit legacies in providing hospice and palliative care and remain continuously licensed as hospices, as well as continuously certified by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

Offer employment to staff in good standing and honor existing employment agreements, as well as provide for appropriate staffing levels required for hospice licensure and certification

Provide timely and effective patient triage and referral systems to prevent delays in patient care

Create and maintain quality advisory committees at both Hospice East Bay and Hospice of Santa Cruz County to provide recommendations for quality of life and care of patients. The parties will provide an annual summary of those recommendations to the attorney general

Use commercially reasonable efforts to continue to maintain specialty services at Hospice East Bay that are not otherwise covered by the traditional Medicare hospice benefit, including veteran’s programs, children’s grief programs and music therapy

Annually report on compliance with the conditions, provide information reasonably necessary for the attorney general to monitor compliance, and consent to all conditions upon closings of the affiliations

Reserve the Attorney General’s rights to enforce conditions and recover attorneys’ fees

“The conditions we have developed are the result of a thorough review and serve the public interest by ensuring continued access to services for terminally ill patients and their loved ones,” Bonta said. “At the California Department of Justice, we remain committed to prioritizing oversight of the hospice industry.”