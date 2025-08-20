National Alliance for Care at Home Affiliates with Research Institute for Home Care

The National Alliance for Care at Home (Alliance) has inked an affiliation with the Research Institute for Home Care (Institute).

The move is intended to expand research efforts in home care and hospice to better inform future policy decisions and hone best clinical practices.

The affiliation will allow for greater opportunities to elevate the importance of home-based care, said Alliance CEO Dr. Steve Landers in an announcement on Wednesday. Landers now also serves as president of the Institute.

“We are thrilled to announce our affiliation with the Research Institute for Home Care. The Institute’s more than decade-long commitment to rigorous research perfectly complements our mission,” Landers said in the announcement. “This affiliation strengthens our ability to further demonstrate that care at home is the preferred choice for patients and families and the highest-value option for our health care system.”

The new agreement deepens the Alliance’s efforts to enhance research and education in hospice and home care and strengthen providers’ ability to deliver cost-effective, patient-centered care, the organization stated.

The Alliance formed in June 2024 when the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) and the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) affiliated. The affiliation joined two of the largest organizations representing, educating and advocating for hospice and home health providers serving millions of disabled, elderly and dying patients nationwide.

The new partnership with the Institute positions both organizations to influence policy, strengthen clinical practice and advance innovation in care at home, according to Andwell Health Partners CEO Ken Albert, board chair at the Alliance.

The decision to affiliate comes at a time when hospice and home-based care providers are facing significant challenges, Albert indicated.

“The timing of this affiliation reflects a shared recognition that care at home stands at a critical juncture. By bringing together the Alliance’s resources with the Institute’s research expertise, we are better positioned to navigate today’s complex health care landscape and drive meaningful policy change. This partnership represents a strategic investment in the future of home-based care that will benefit providers, patients, and policymakers alike,” Albert said in a statement.

Following the affiliation, the Institute will remain an independent research organization. The nonprofit will pursue its mission to fund and advance research that expands access to home-based care and improves awareness, quality and innovation in the space.

The Institute’s former Executive Director Jennifer Schiller will join the Alliance’s leadership and support collaborative research initiatives. Jennifer Sheets, founder and CEO of the AI health care technology company Carezzi, will remain in her role as board chair of the Institute.

“This is an important milestone for the Institute that will amplify our research impact while preserving our integrity and academic rigor,” Sheets said. “By joining forces with the Alliance, we ensure that evidence-based findings continue to inform policy and best practices that benefit patients, families, and the entire health care system.”