Gilchrist, Health System Inova Form Hospice JV

Maryland-based hospice provider Gilchrist is expanding into northern Virginia through a joint venture with the nonprofit health system Inova.

The organizations expect patient care through the JV to begin in early 2026. The joint venture will leverage each organization’s particular strengths and operate under a shared governance model, according to Catherine Hamel, president of Gilchrist.

“While Inova currently relies on a wide network of community hospice agencies for end-of-life care, unmet needs remain,” Hamel told Hospice News in an email. “As the region’s leading health care system, Inova is committed to delivering high-quality care — especially when every moment matters. This joint venture creates a strategic opportunity to combine our complementary strengths and operational expertise to deliver timely, high-quality hospice care that meets the evolving needs of our patients and community.”

Gilchrist is a nonprofit provider of hospice, geriatric and palliative care. Invova is a health system serving more than 2 million patients annually across five hospitals and a broad outpatient network.

The two organizations first connected to discuss a potential collaboration following an extensive search by Invova for a hospice partner.

“Gilchrist quickly emerged as the ideal choice,” Hamel said. “From the outset, it was clear that we shared a strong commitment to patient-centered, compassionate care and a common vision to develop services that respond directly to the needs of our community.”

Through the JV, Inova will take primary responsibility for physician and advanced practice nurse employment, IT and communications infrastructure, inpatient electronic health record integration and philanthropy.

Gilchrist will be responsible for day-to-day operations, revenue cycle management, non-provider workforce support and regulatory compliance.

“This thoughtful division of roles allows each organization to bring its core expertise to the forefront — ensuring the highest level of care and service for our patients,” Hamel said.