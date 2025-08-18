Some Hospices Expand Reach; Others, Hit Sustainability Hurdles

Some hospices’ growth potential is surging as other providers face challenging decisions about the outlook of their programs.

Sanford Health Grows Hospice Reach

Minnesota-based Sanford Bemidji Home Care and Hospice recently expanded the geographic reach of its hospice program in its home state.

The expansion into International Falls, Minnesota, was intended to improve access to person-centered hospice services, according to Ashley Gagola, administrator of Sanford Bemidji’s home-based services. The organization has 37 home health and hospice locations across eight counties in the state.

The hospice and home health care provider services span large rural regions with underserved patient populations.

“As an integrated health system, we are committed to meeting the needs of seniors wherever they call home and expanding access to care,” Gagola said in an announcement. “Our dedicated and compassionate teams make sure patients are comfortable and at peace. We are there to offer support and guidance for the family, so they can make the most of the time with their loved one. We care deeply for the patients we have the privilege of serving and ensure they are cared for physically, emotionally and spiritually.”

Sanford Bemidji Home Care and Hospice serves adult and pediatric patients. Its home-based services include wound care, occupational and rehabilitation therapies and skilled nursing, among others. The organization’s hospice services include advance care planning assistance, medication and durable medical equipment management, bereavement for patients in facility- and community-based settings.

The hospice and home care provider is part of Sioux Falls, South Dakota-headquartered health system Sanford Health. Sanford, a nonprofit, serves South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Wyoming and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, predominantly in rural areas. Sanford Health’s services include emergency and urgent care, oncology, palliative and primary care and behavioral health, among others.

Hospice Serving Davis and Wapello Counties Closes

Iowa-based Hospice Serving Davis and Wapello Counties has shuttered its inpatient program after recent funding attempts to support sustainability.

The hospice terminated services on Friday after seeking philanthropic donations to avoid the closure, citing federal, state and local funding cuts as significant financial headwinds.

Hospice Serving Davis and Wapello Counties operated an inpatient facility, which has seen escalating care delivery costs and increased competition, according to Executive Director Tara Conley.

“Hospice houses are something that are a dime a dozen in the state of Iowa, because they are so hard to financially support in the aspect of providing 24-hour care,” Conley told local news.

Established 43 years ago, Hospice Serving Davis and Wapello Counties recently ramped up its fundraising efforts to remain operational. The nonprofit needed an estimated $500,000 to rebuild its six-patient room inpatient facility and sustain its community-based services.

The hospice began seeing a decrease in its patient census volumes in December 2024. Declining utilization alongside cuts to home health reimbursement in recent years and the recently approved Medicaid clawbacks over the next decade have challenged sustainability, according to Conley.

“This was not a decision we ever imagined having to make,” Conley told local news. “We’ve weathered many storms over the years, but this is unlike anything we’ve faced before.”

Homestead Hospice House Reopening Canceled; Grief Support Restructured

Plans to reopen the Homestead Hospice House facility in Owatonna, Minnesota, have halted, as have efforts to expand community-based grief support in surrounding areas.

Seasons Hospice announced the reopening of Homestead Hospice House in July, which was fueled by $850,000 in philanthropic donations. The hospice facility was built in 2005, with Allina Health providing the staff and services until its closure in 2023 due to labor pressures and declining patient census volumes.

Seasons Hospice and Homestead Hospice had an ongoing relationship and set the reopening for later this year. Issues that impeded these plans included staffing challenges, problems related to state and federal licensing and certification, increasing competition, along with uncertainty regarding federal budget priorities.

News of the facility’s canceled reopening came alongside an announcement that Seasons Hospice will be scaling back community-based services offered at its Center for Grief Education & Support in Rochester, Minnesota.

“We have had to make the extremely difficult decision to restructure our grief services and to cease efforts to reopen the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna,” said Dawn Beck, board of directors president at Seasons Hospice, according to a local news report. “This decision was particularly challenging given the strong alignment of our hearts and values with the Homestead Hospice organization.”

Seasons Hospice offered bereavement to families across communities near its Center for Grief Education & Support, regardless of whether their loved one was a patient. The center was established more than two decades ago. The hospice as of Aug. 1 began to limit the scope of the center’s grief education and support to patients’ bereaved loved ones.

SpiriTrust Lutheran Shutters Hospice, Home Care Program

Pennsylvania-based SpiriTrust Lutheran has permanently shut down its hospice and home care program.

SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice terminated services this summer, which spanned three counties in south central Pennsylvania. Established in the 1950s, the faith-based nonprofit serves and provides residential and assisted living, personal care, memory support and nursing and rehabilitation services.

The organization cited several challenges for the closure including, staffing shortages and rising costs for care delivery, medications and medical equipment. Insufficient increases in home health and hospice reimbursement also served as significant financial headwinds. These issues made it increasingly difficult to sustain operations, representatives said in a recent statement.

“SpiriTrust Lutheran has implemented a number of process improvements and cost-reduction initiatives at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice (HCH),” the organization said in the statement. “These efforts were focused on increasing client census, improving staffing efficiency, reducing financial losses, and enhancing overall operational effectiveness. While these changes resulted in notable financial improvements, they were not sufficient — nor realized quickly enough — to achieve the cash flow necessary to sustain HCH’s programs.”

The closure impacts roughly 65 hospice and home health care workers, with some anticipated to be reassigned or offered other positions at the organization. Mike Hamaker, vice president of home care and hospice, and Angel Lyles, director of clinical services and operations remained in their roles throughout the transition to ensure continuity of care.