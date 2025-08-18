2 Hospice Owners Arrested on Fraud, Kickback Charges

Two women in West Covina, California, have been arrested on Medicare fraud charges for hospice services delivered to patients who were not terminally ill.

A federal grand jury indicted Normita “Normie” Sierra, 71, owner of Golden Meadows Hospice Inc. and D’Alexandria Hospice Inc., and Rowena “Weng” Elegado, 55, on conspiracy and health care fraud charges.

Sierra faces 14 counts, including nine counts of health care fraud, one count of conspiracy, and four counts of illegal remuneration for health care referrals. Elegado faces one count of conspiracy and four counts of illegal remuneration for health care referrals.

Between 2018 and 2022, Sierra and Elegado allegedly paid marketers to recruit patients, many of whom were not terminally ill, according to the indictment. They used the code word “girl scout cookies” when communicating with these marketers. The alleged kickbacks were as much as $1,300 per patient per month.

The U.S. Justice Department indicated that Sierra and Elegado allegedly falsely enrolled patients into hospice and submitted over $4.8 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare, which paid out more than $3.8 million.

If convicted, Sierra could face up to 10 years in prison for each health care fraud count.

Sierra and Elegado face up to five years for conspiracy and up to 10 years for each illegal kickback count.

Other individuals were party to the scheme. Nurse practitioner Relyndo Salcedo, 60, exaggerated and falsified patient conditions under pressure from Sierra, the Justice Department alleged. Salcedo and marketer Carl Bernardo, 53, have already pleaded guilty.