New Horizons and Persistent Obstacles for Hospice Volunteerism

A sea of innovative opportunities in hospice volunteerism are on the horizon, but capitalizing on them has come with several obstacles in recent years.

This is according to Greg Schneider, president and founder of the Hospice Volunteer Association and founding director of the nonprofit Hospice Educators Affirming Life (HEAL) Project. Understanding the trends that have both fueled and dampened hospice volunteerism is key for leaders amid rising demand, Schneider said in a recent Hospice News’ ELEVATE podcast.

The scope of volunteer-based services has diversified alongside evolutions in end-of-life care delivery, he stated. Among the limiting factors to innovative growth are requirements stipulating that volunteers must provide a minimum of 5% of hospice patient care hours but exclude certain activities.

“[Hospice requirements] are narrowing down what the volunteer can do,” Schneider told Hospice News during the podcast. “The volunteer interest may not be as great because they’re being limited. If you’re wanting to satisfy that 5% requirement, it’s a really difficult challenge for hospices to do by the trend of limiting what [volunteers] can do.”

Medicare Conditions of Participation stipulate that volunteers must provide daily administrative or direct patient care services. Volunteers must be trained in hospice regulations, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) standards and undergo background checks and orientation.

Volunteer activities related to non-administrative tasks and non-direct patient care are not included in the 5% requirement calculation. Excluded examples include fundraising or marketing, as well as common volunteer activities such as baking, crafting, sewing or quilting.

Among the significant recent impacts to hospice volunteerism came with the COVID-19 pandemic, which “destroyed” many programs and brought lasting challenges, according to Schneider. Social distancing limitations had hospices seeing drastic reductions in the number of volunteers, with some organizations still seeing capacity challenges as they return to normalized levels, he indicated.

However, losing the ability to provide in-person support had hospices finding creative ways to sustain volunteer interest and services for patients and their families. Increased technology utilization has breathed innovation into hospice volunteerism, Schneider stated.

“The other thing that’s going on is the involvement of volunteers and the tools they have to do their work,” Schneider told Hospice News. “Technology and the way people communicate is much different now. People are more challenged with their personal schedules. [It’s] having a good support network and good tools to support them. As far as the future goes, we’re seeing a major impact with the use of AI that will help fill that gap. [Hospices] can tailor that AI and interaction for the volunteers and services they provide. The tools are available, technology wise.”

Hospices have much untapped potential when it comes to leveraging technology to bolster volunteer interest and opportunities, he said. For instance, utilization of AI technology can help improve operational efficiency, reduce documentation time or increase volunteer communication and engagement.

Hospices can also leverage AI to deepen community collaborations and increase awareness, according to Schneider.

“AI [is] going to expand what we can do and have a closer relationship with the community, and having the community support families and people with challenging health conditions,” Schneider said. “It’s going to have a very positive effect.”