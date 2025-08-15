BrightSpring Taking Modest Approach to M&A in 2025

BrightSpring Health Services (Nasdaq: BTSG) is taking a slow and steady look at acquisition opportunities through the remainder of the year.

The company is allowing the dust to settle on the divestiture of its community living business to Setiva for $835 million before once again investing heavily in acquisitions, according to CEO, President and Chairman Jon Rousseau. The divestiture is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

But that doesn’t mean that BrightSpring is out of the market for deals.

“We’ve certainly been a little bit measured here, waiting for the outcome of the community living divestiture. So there definitely and logically has been a wait and see approach, but more of the same in terms of our absolute baseline for M&A, which is, eight to 10 for the year in very, very low multiples,” Rousseau said in a Q2 earnings call. “We are continuing to work on those. You would see probably five to 10 of those in our current pipeline, tuck-ins, a lot of [Certificate of Need] type stuff at very low multiples, in some cases, just buying a license.”

BrightSpring is a home- and community-based health care services platform that serves more than 400,000 patients daily across all 50 states. The Louisville, Kentucky-based company provides hospice, home health, primary care, rehabilitation, pharmaceuticals and behavioral health care. Hospice represents about two thirds of its home health segment.

The company in Q2 saw net revenue of $3.1 billion, a nearly 30% increase compared to $2.4 billion in the prior year’s quarter. The company’s home health segment saw 17.1% revenue growth in Q2, reaching $185 million. The segment includes the company’s home health, hospice and primary care businesses.

The company’s acquisitions to date have performed well, according to Rousseau. This includes its most recent, Haven Hospice, which the company acquired in autumn 2024 for $60 million.

“Haven would be a really good example of our M&A prowess and what we’re able to do,” Rousseau said. “That was a business that was essentially losing money a year ago, and now it is performing extremely well, well ahead of expectations.”