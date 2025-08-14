This article is sponsored by Enclara Pharmacia. In this Voices interview, Hospice News speaks with Enclara’s VP of Marketing and Communications, Anthony Dameika, about how Enclara fulfills its mission of service to its clients and the broader hospice community through frontline insights, innovation, and partnership.
Hospice News: What life or career experiences have most shaped your approach to the work you’re doing today?
Anthony Dameika: Prior to this role, I spent a number of years with medical communication agencies serving the pharmaceutical industry. I enjoyed the work, but something was missing. The sense of purpose and mission inherent in hospice care is what really attracted me to this field, and that only deepened when my own father was receiving hospice care. I saw firsthand the care and compassion involved. When I noticed the Enclara pill bottles on his nightstand, it provided a tangible connection to the work I do on a daily basis. My father’s hospice care allowed my children to spend time with him, something that wouldn’t have been possible in an acute-care setting. Supporting hospice patients and easing the work of nurses delivering such care will always hold deep importance for me. It’s also deeply personal for my colleagues, many of whom have had loved ones cared for through hospice. There’s a collective passion in this organization, and it ties us together.
How does that sense of mission connect to Enclara’s day-to-day operations?
It comes down to our central promise: You deliver the care. We make it easier. At the macro level, we help hospices align clinical excellence with operational sustainability, so they can continue providing high quality care in a rapidly evolving landscape. That includes a lot of high-level strategy, but it really comes to life in the tools, knowledge, and support we provide to hospice nurses at the bedside. A prime example of that is our E3 ProTM medication management platform, which has transformed how medications are ordered by nurses for physician approval. By continuously refining our products based on direct feedback, we deliver workflow innovations that drive measurable value. That evolution reflects our commitment to listening, adapting, and growing alongside our clients. Our focus on voice of the customer, or VOC, forms the primary basis of our long-term success by strengthening client loyalty and reinforcing Enclara’s role as a trusted leader in hospice pharmacy.
Can you talk more about what the voice of the customer means for an organization like Enclara?
On its face, VOC is a simple concept. You listen to those you serve and use their insights to drive smarter decisions, whether that is refining a product or rethinking a process. In practice, it requires a real culture shift that prioritizes continuous learning, cross functional alignment, and action. We are very proactive in our communication with clients, whether it’s helping them get the most out of their relationship with Enclara or letting them know when we’re working to resolve an issue on our end. Similarly, we’re always listening to and actively soliciting feedback, both qualitative and quantitative, across multiple channels far beyond traditional surveys. We define “customer” broadly to include all stakeholders. For Enclara, the decision-makers are hospice executives, but it’s the nurses who use our tools daily and shape patient outcomes at the bedside. That’s why the nurse experience is so central to our VOC efforts.
What are some of the ways you engage with hospice nurses?
As I said, you need to have multiple channels for data collection, and we are continually developing and improving in that area. For example, every time a nurse interacts with our E3 Pro medication management platform, there’s an opportunity to rate that interaction and provide comments. It provides a real-time indicator for our developers, especially after an update. We have also implemented automated sentiment analysis in our contact center, so if a customer service representative is inspiring more gratitude and relief from the nurse, we can reward and hopefully replicate that behavior. We also find ways to go deeper. For example, we have what we call ride-alongs, where an Enclara leader will shadow a hospice nurse for a few hours and just observe. These experiences help uncover real-time friction points and unmet needs that would not be captured in surveys or interviews.
Each year, we coordinate a survey of nurses, providers, and leadership among our hospice clients, which helps us track key performance indicators and uncover trends that guide improvement. The insights we gather inform everything from clinical guidance to platform enhancements, helping us align our efforts with evolving client needs. We also launched our Connected Care Community, which is a private client panel of nurses who provide more detailed feedback and ideas. Together, these efforts ensure that nurses’ voices not only inform, but also actively shape decisions made by leadership, product development, and operations. We collect insights from various departments and align them into a cohesive strategy, so the entire organization moves in unison toward better patient care.
It sounds like you generate a lot of data. What do you do with all the information you collect?
Simply collecting data isn’t enough—we actively respond. For example, one thing we were hearing is that nurses really wanted more guidance on pediatric dosing. It turned out we already had an internal tool for the pharmacists in our contact center, so we were able to quickly adapt that for client use and turn it into a resource within E3 Pro.
Small changes like that really add up over time, but we have also tackled larger projects, like our caregiver support pilot that provides resources to allow caregivers in the home to feel more empowered, acquire skills to safely administer medications, and help monitor for side effects and changing symptoms.
We apply a closed-loop feedback approach ensuring every insight is tracked, acted upon, and integrated into the organization so that solutions continue to meet nurse needs. These insights inform product strategy, training materials, and service design, creating a unified and continuously evolving experience.
Finally, some insights guide us on what not to change. For example, we thought there was room for improvement in our shipping options screen on E3 Pro, but when we asked nurses what changes they would like to see, the overwhelming response was don’t change a thing. That allowed us to allocate our product and development resources more effectively elsewhere.
Looking at all the feedback you collect and analyze, are there any common themes that really stick out?
We view feedback not as a checkpoint but as a compass that guides our priorities and strategy. One of the top concerns we hear from nurses and hospice leadership is a lack of educational resources specific to the needs of hospice providers, particularly as hospices contend with high nurse turnover and a competitive recruitment environment. That is why we’ve made clinical education a central part of our support strategy. Our hospice clients have exclusive access to on-demand educational programming through the Enclara Learning Academy™, as well as a library of easily accessible fact sheets and our interactive Medication Utilization Guidelines (MUGs)™ tool.
We also work hard to share knowledge and resources with the wider hospice community, beyond just our clients. Through education sessions at conferences, blog posts, ebooks, clinical insights, and more, we aim to support nurses and caregivers across the industry. By empowering newer and less experienced nurses with knowledge, we help them grow to become more confident in the care they provide and better equipped to engage patients and their loved ones in their hospice treatment plans. We also take a similar approach with caregivers in the home, who often bear a significant emotional and physical burden, by developing tools and resources tailored to their needs as well.
In the hospice industry, 2025 is being defined by…
…challenging the gaps in public perception about what hospice care actually provides. I’d love to see more stories told that highlight the extraordinary ways hospice teams support patients and their loved ones at life’s most vulnerable moments.
Editor’s note: This article has been edited for length and clarity.
As the nation’s leading pharmacy solutions provider for the hospice and palliative care community, Enclara ensures timely and reliable medication access in any care setting through a comprehensive network of retail and institutional pharmacies, a national patient-direct dispensing program and dedicated inpatient services. To learn more, visit www.enclarapharmacia.com.
The Voices Series is a sponsored content program featuring leading executives discussing trends, topics and more shaping their industry in a question-and-answer format. For more information on Voices, please contact [email protected].