Virginia Cancer Specialists Rebrands and Expands Palliative Care Program

Virginia Cancer Specialists is rebranding and expanding its palliative care program under the new moniker, Supportive Cancer Care.
The Fairfax, Virginia-based private cancer practice is making the change to deliver more comprehensive, integrated support services and help patients better maintain their quality of life throughout the treatment process, the company indicated.
Virginia Cancer Specialists hopes its new initiatives and name shift will help change the perception about palliative care for its patients.
“Palliative care is often misunderstood as being synonymous with hospice or end-of-life care. Some patients hesitate to reach out to our palliative medicine specialists for this very reason,” palliative care physician Dr. Jessica Heintz, told Palliative Care News. “While we work to educate our patients and community about the benefits of palliative care for all patients at any stage of illness, we recognize that language and fear can sometimes get in the way. To ensure patients have access to the highest quality cancer care, we decided it was important to reflect the broader scope of care that our team provides.”
Expansion plans
Virginia Cancer Specialists takes a consultative approach, bringing together specialists to diagnose patients and to develop individualized treatment plans to better help them and their families receive comprehensive, coordinated, multidisciplinary care.
In 2024, the practice received more than 3,500 visitors and referred more than 800 new patients to palliative care. To meet the needs of its growing practice, it expanded its palliative care services by adding an additional palliative care provider and social worker to its existing staff.
Supportive Cancer Care now includes a full team of palliative medicine specialists, social workers, nutritionists, genetic counselors, benefits specialists and radiation oncologists, along with nurse navigators and patient care coordinators.
The revitalized program is designed to assist patients at all cancer stages, focusing on their quality of life, symptom management and psychosocial support.
“Enhanced quality of life comes when support in managing cancer-related pain, symptoms, and side effects of treatment is provided early in the cancer journey,” Heintz said. “An early referral to access extra support will help patients remain functional, feel as well as possible and get the most out of their care. By helping manage symptoms, we help patients stay on the most optimal therapy for the best outcome.”
When it comes to helping patients manage cancer symptoms, Supportive Cancer Care offers a variety of specific support services, Heintz said, including:
- Holistic Symptom and Side Effect Management
“We provide physician expert-led care to help manage cancer-related pain, symptoms and side effects of treatment to enhance quality of life, and improve comfort, energy and day-to-day functioning.”
- Personalized, Proactive Support
“Our program delivers individualized care plans tailored to each patient’s unique treatment journey, helping prevent complications, and reduce the burden of symptoms and side effects before they escalate.”
- Seamless Coordination with Oncology Care
“We work in close partnership with each patient’s primary oncology team or research team to ensure patients receive coordinated, comprehensive, seamless support that complements their medical treatment.”
- Enhanced Quality of Life
“By addressing pain, fatigue, nausea, anxiety and other symptoms, we help patients maintain independence and preserve quality of life throughout their cancer journey.”
- Accessible, Compassionate Care
“Patients have easy access to a team of compassionate experts—palliative medicine physicians, pain management specialists, oncology social workers, nutritionists, nurse navigators, clinical coordinators, research coordinators, financial counselors, and many others who provide guidance, education and emotional support every step of the way.”
- Empowerment through Education
“We equip patients and caregivers with the tools and knowledge to navigate cancer and cancer treatment symptoms side effects confidently, supporting better outcomes and peace of mind.”
- Reduced Emergency Visits and Hospitalizations
“Through proactive side effect and symptom monitoring and early intervention, our care reduces avoidable hospital visits and improves overall treatment adherence. Better treatment adherence leads to better outcomes.”
In addition to these services, Heintz stated that the Supportive Cancer Care program is now closely aligned with the Virginia Cancer Specialists research team, which is helping patients explore the cutting edge of cancer care.
“Given the increasing effectiveness of treatments, we see more and more patients who will live longer and be cured. These patients deserve access to the same care optimization strategies,” Heintz said.
Integration By parts
‘Although Supportive Cancer Care is a fresh rebrand for Virginia Cancer Specialists, integrating palliative care into its oncology practices started more than 20 years ago. In 2004, the organization was the first oncology practice in northern Virginia to embed specialty palliative and supportive care services. Heintz said that integration has been essential for improving patient outcomes, reducing unwanted interventions and enhancing quality of life.
Crafting a successful integrated palliative care program over two decades was the result of concentrating on several key actions, Heintz said. Virginia Cancer Specialists has:
- Introduced proactive supportive cancer care services early in the cancer trajectory to allow for better symptom management and advance care planning
- Used specific clinical triggers to successfully prompt early palliative care referrals
- Embedded interdisciplinary and cross-trained teams with co-located care to ensure palliative specialists were on oncology care teams
- Clearly documented patient goals in the electronic health record to ensure continuity across settings
- Utilized Telehealth options to reach patients who are unable to travel to make services more accessible
- Tracked outcomes such as symptom burden, hospital/emergency department utilization and patient satisfaction demonstrate value
- Made leadership and culture changes to drive adoption
- Educated staff and patients to help shift perceptions that palliative care is not end-of-life care, but rather supportive care throughout
“Our oncologists recognize the importance of holistic supportive care provided by specialists and have championed the growth of oncology-based supportive care in the region,” Heintz said. “We believe in a comprehensive collaborative care model, which includes embedding supportive cancer care within our offices because that’s what’s in the best interest of the patient.”
Supportive Cancer Care is now in full swing, assisting more patients every day and helping them to achieve a greater quality of life. Heintz believes the recent rebrand will reach even more people in the future.
“With our name change and expanded scope, we anticipate significant growth in 2025,” Heintz said.