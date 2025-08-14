Hospice Transactions Slide in Second Quarter 

Hospice acquisitions slowed slightly between the first and second quarters of the year.

Five hospice transactions took place in Q2, down from the seven deals reported in Q1, according to a recent report from the M&A advisory firm Mertz Taggart. This continues a years-long slump in the hospice M&A market, following record years in 2021 and 2022.

A major factor is the regulatory environment, according to Mertz Taggart managing partner Cory Mertz.

Buyers are concerned about the risk of Medicare payment clawbacks, particularly in four states undergoing a period of enhanced oversight by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), including Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas.

Mertz recommends that providers conduct internal audits to identify any instances of noncompliance or financial liabilities to CMS.

“We are strongly recommending a pre-market audit for operators, especially in those four states,” Mertz said. “It’s important to use a group that will quantify the clawback risk specific to those four states, considering the current enhanced oversight environment.”

Significant transactions that took place in Q2 include the closure of the nonprofit Chapters Health System’s affiliation with Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas. This is the first of four affiliations to close in the western United States by Chapters. The new acquisitions are branded as Chapters Health West, which will have locations in California, Oregon and Nevada.

The investment firm Cressey & Company also infused Paradigm Health with capital during Q2. Paradigm management and the company’s existing investor Havencrest Capital Management also made further investments.

While demand for hospice deals remains high, some deals fall apart during the diligence phase, according to Mertz Taggart.

“Despite strong demand, deals have proven difficult to get to the closing table,” the report indicated. “Diligence around billing and compliance have caused many proposed deals to fall apart.”