Trella Health Acquires Discharge Planning Company Repisodic

The market intelligence firm Trella Health has acquired the hospital discharge automation company Repisodic.

The combined company seeks to ensure smoother transitions from the hospital to post-acute care, including skilled nursing, home health, hospice and other services. Financial terms were undisclosed.

“We started to look upstream and to understand the value proposition and all the things that take place before a patient is actually discharged into post acute,” Kathy Ford, chief product officer for Trella Health, told Hospice News. “We learned that it’s still a rather chaotic and broken set of processes that take place that often lead to a number of avoidable issues, like delaying the patient’s discharge, extending the length of stay, potentially missing some of the compliance requirements around patient choice and consent, just to name a few.”

A dearth of data on post-acute quality metrics, patient needs, compliance and other factors can hinder or complicate the discharge process, according to Ford.

“A lot of the challenges that happen in pre-discharge are due to the lack of good data to help make the right decision and essentially have a better curated set of options to present to that patient that makes the most sense,” she said.

Founded in 2017, Repisodic’s discharge planning solution is designed to improve the hospital discharge process by delivering an electronic health record-integrated automation platform to streamline care transitions and accelerate discharges.

Trella and Repisodic first came together to discuss a potential transaction after they were introduced by a mutual customer, Ford said.

By joining forces with Repisodic, Trella’s data collection and management platform can help provide more detailed information to ensure better discharge planning, according to Tyler Rardin, general manager at Trella.

“It allows those quality metrics to be embedded into the discharge process to educate case management, the discharge planners, patients and their families on who are those providers that are going to best align with your clinical condition,” Rardin told Hospice News. “That is definitely kind of the future state of the integration between our two products. It’s a way for us to get the insights that really get into more of a workflow-based pool to make sure that those insights are being used to make actual decisions and drive the right patient care.”