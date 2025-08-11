Family Hospice, Alzheimer’s Association Partner on ‘Check In’ Program for Dementia Patients

Family Hospice is working with the Alzheimer’s Association. Georgia Chapter, to improve safety for dementia patients through a new collaborative campaign.

The #ICheckedIn campaign calls on community members to check on seniors in their community, particularly those who suffer from dementia or memory loss, through phone calls, visits or other modes of communication.

“The relationship came about as we looked for new ways to assist individuals in the community who are facing memory loss and related challenges,” Paige Powell, sales support manager for Family Hospice, told Hospice News in an email.” We started thinking about partners whose goals aligned with ours, and the Alzheimer’s Association stood out immediately. We reached out, had a few early conversations, and quickly realized that by working together, we could better support families and make a bigger impact.”

Advertisement

The initiative was inspired by the tragic death of actor Gene Hackman, himself a dementia patient, according to a Family Hospice spokesperson. Family Hospice was founded three years ago and currently offers care in both Georgia and South Carolina.

#ICheckedIn encourages people to touch base regularly with aging loved ones or neighbors and for them to look closely at what’s happening in the home, Powell said. They can check for warning signs like bills piling up, an empty refrigerator, any signals that a person may be struggling more than is immediately apparent.

“These small signs can point to bigger changes,” Powell said. “The campaign gives people a framework to recognize those signs and feel more confident starting a conversation about care. It helps families have difficult conversations and find support tailored to their needs.”

Advertisement

This is not the first collaboration between Family Hospice and the Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The two organizations first worked together on an event to make home modifications for seniors in need, including installing ramps, railings and new carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, among others.

Earlier this year, they began partnering on another public information campaign to raise awareness of dementia and the care options available to those patients.

The hospice and the Alzheimer’s Association co-host educational events, offer caregiver support resources and raise awareness. Family Hospice provides specialized knowledge in dementia-specific hospice care, while the Alzheimer’s Association offers deep community connections, research-based education and advocacy experience, according to Powell.

“So many families are quietly struggling with how to care for a loved one who’s changing right in front of them,” Powell said. “We saw an opportunity to offer support before things reached a breaking point. This campaign is our way of helping people feel seen, prepared, and connected to the resources they may not know are available. It’s about meeting families where they are and offering guidance they can use.”