2 Factors Fueling Disparities in Home-Based Deaths

Having a limited understanding about end-of-life care options can hinder patients’ ability to die in the home, recent research has found. This trend is fueling disparities in home-based hospice care.

Access to respite care more than doubles the odds of patients having a home death, a recent study found, which was published in the BMC Palliative Care journal. The study examined the experiences of patients receiving palliative and end-of-life care (PEoLC) services from a nonprofit organization in Québec Canada from 2015 to 2024. It was led by researchers from the University of Montreal, McGill University and University of Quebec in Outaouais.

Additional significant factors included timely access to community-based nursing services, home health and hospice, as well as the integration of a palliative care approach, the study found.

Advertisement

“Significant knowledge gaps persist in understanding how to support patients receiving PEoLC who wish to die at home,” the study authors wrote. “Stabilizing staffing of home care teams, standardizing PEoLC services offered across community health centers in the province, and optimal use of nurse practitioners would improve services offered to patients receiving PEoLC and their caregivers.”

The study aimed to identify factors associated with remaining at home and home death for patients receiving palliative and end-of-life care. Researchers examined roughly 5,900 administrative files and held a series of interviews discussing goals of care with patients, family caregivers, health care decision-makers and service providers.

More than one-quarter (25.8%) of the patients who received palliative and end-of-life care services in the home lived alone. Nearly 30% of these individuals had a home death, the study found. Almost all, or 95%, of the deaths occurred within 365 days following admission to home-based palliative or end-of-life care services.

Advertisement

The ability to remain at home was most commonly associated with factors such as access to respite care and having volunteer or transportation support, according to the study. Patients who had been hospitalized or received behavioral health services were also more likely to have a home death.

Timely access to palliative care, community-based and nursing services was an important consideration in patients’ ability to die at home, the study found.

The research was funded by the Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) as part of its 2020-2025 Action Plan for equitable access to quality palliative and end-of-life care.

Researchers concluded that greater investment in respite care is needed to better support patients and caregivers and sustain home-based care delivery. Having more clinicians trained to provide pain and symptom management would also strengthen timely access and allow for more home-based deaths, they indicated in the study.

Though the study examined patient’s end-of-life experiences in Canada, its findings have a much broader implication when it comes to goal-concordant care, according to study author Kelley Kilpatrick, assistant professor and Susan E. French Chair in Nursing Research and Innovative Practice at McGill University’s Ingram School of Nursing.

Despite many individuals’ preferences to die at home, global patient data trends have revealed that this rarely occurs. Limited access and social support are among the prominent barriers, along with social determinants of health, race and geographic location.

Patients and their families across the globe could benefit from more standardized, stronger integration of hospice and palliative care, Kilpatrick said.

“An at-home [palliative and end-of-life care (PEoLC)] approach which addresses the physical, psychological, spiritual and social needs of patients receiving PEoLC and their caregivers enables patients to remain at home longer and to die at home when that is their wish,” Kilpatrick was quoted in a McGill article.