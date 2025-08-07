Pennant Group to Acquire Divested Amedisys, UnitedHealth Group Locations

The Pennant Group (Nasdaq: PTNG) is expanding into the southeastern United States with the forthcoming purchase of agencies divested by Amedisys (Nasdaq: AMED) and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH).

The sale has been contingent on the closure of the UnitedHealth Group’s own acquisition of Amedisys, which has been delayed by an investigation and lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). On Wednesday, the DOJ filed a Proposed Final Judgment in federal court that stands to resolve the case, clearing the way for the divestiture to Pennant Group, with other locations going to BrightSpring Health Services (Nasdaq: BTSG).

Pennant is acquiring between 38 and 50 locations in several new markets throughout Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia for a purchase price ranging between $113 million and $147 million, according to Pennant COO John Gochnour. A plurality of the acquired sites are in Tennessee.

Advertisement

“We view it as a very compelling transaction that will take us into attractive markets and create a center of strength in the Southeast,” Pennant Group CEO Brent Guerisoli said in a Q2 earnings call. “We are well prepared to execute on this expansion as we have continued to deepen our leadership bench through our CEO in training and clinical leadership training programs build momentum across our business lines and have a healthy balance sheet with ample capacity.”

Pennant is the holding company for a broad cluster of independent hospice, home health and senior living providers located across 13 states, a footprint that is set to expand through the Amedisys-UnitedHealth Group deal.

The company’s total Q2 revenue reached $219 million, up 30.1% year over year. Its home health and hospice segment contributed $166 million, up 32.5% from Q2 2024.

Advertisement

Hospice average daily census rose to 3,909 in Q2, a 21.4% increase from the prior year’s quarter.

However, some of Pennant’s hospice operations are wrestling with a payment cap liability.

“While our hospice results are strong, our results continue to be impacted by hospice cap expense at a limited number of operations in California,” Gochnour said. “As we continue to make progress in resolving these exposures, the underlying strength of our hospice performance will be more evident while overall cap expense remains elevated. We are pulling the appropriate levers and have made solid progress tapering our 2025 cap exposure in the state.”

The acquisition of the former Amedisys-UnitedHealth Group assets is expected to close in the fourth quarter, according to Pennant. The company is making investments now to ensure smooth integration, including in its consolidated service center and shared services programs that support its provider portfolio.

The company’s new footfold in Tennessee will likely serve as a hub for future expansion into the Southeast.

“We believe the Tennessee market is unique, that there’s an immense amount of talent in our industries in that particular state and in the region, and we’re excited about the Alabama and Georgia assets as well and having a foothold in those regions,” Gochnour said. “But we’re really excited about the scale that we will have in Tennessee and the opportunities it will give us to impact that care continuum, interact with payers and become a resource to the communities in that state … We’re excited about how it positions us with a center of strength from which we can grow in the Southeast.”