Enhabit CEO Barb Jacobsmeyer Announces Departure

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) President and CEO Barb Jacobsmeyer is stepping down after four years at the company’s helm.

Jacobsmeyer will continue to serve in her current role and as a board member until July 2026, or upon the appointment of her successor.

She previously served as president of inpatient hospitals at Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC). Jacobsmeyer transitioned to CEO of home health and hospice in 2021, shortly before Encompass spun off those business lines in 2022 to form Enhabit.

“The timing is optimal for a new CEO,” Jacobsmeyer said in the company’s earning call on Thursday. “I am proud of the accomplishments achieved over the past four years. Our team has collectively focused on stabilizing the company and creating a stronger foundation for the future. We have reached that point, and now is the right time for a new leader to elevate Enhabit to the next level. I have no doubt that with our sound operational foundation and the trajectory to achieve Enhabit’s long range potential, [that] the future is incredibly bright.”

Enhabit’s board has retained the executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates to assist in the recruitment of its next CEO. Among the 50 largest hospice providers nationwide, the Dallas-headquartered company has 114 hospice locations and 249 home health locations across 34 states.

Enhabit has seen mixed financial results in recent years, seeing headwinds in the form of increased care delivery costs and tailwinds fueled by organic and de novo growth. The challenges led minority investor AREX Capital Management and its affiliates to urge the consideration of a potential sale, merger or strategic alternative beginning in 2023. Enhabit ultimately concluded its decision to remain a standalone company the following year.

The company has employed a three-pillar strategic approach to advance their hospice business, including organic growth, de novos and potential acquisitions.

Enhabit’s de novo strategy has been paying off. The company opened one home health and two hospice locations in Q2, preceded by one hospice de novo in Q1. Last year, Enhabit launched five new hospice operations, building on seven that were established during 2022 and 2023. The company is “on track” to meet its goal of 10 de novos this year, seeing “strong growth potential” on the horizon, Jacobsmeyer indicated.

Enhabit’s hospice segment saw “outstanding” financial results in the second quarter, driven by six quarters of sequential census growth, Jacobsmeyer said. The company’s total hospice admissions grew year-over-year by 8.7%, while average daily census (ADC) volumes saw a 12.3% increase compared to the same period last year. Its discharged average length of stay reached 103 days, a 4.6% decline compared to last year’s second quarter.

The company’s hospice service revenue reached $60.2 million in the second quarter, a rise from $50.4 during the previous year’s same period. Enhabit’s adjusted hospice EBITDA increased 53.8% year over year.

Enhabit’s overall Q2 revenue saw a slight 2.1% rise compared to last year, reaching $266.1 million. Its home health revenues reached $205.9 million in Q2, seeing a 2% year-over-year decrease.

The company is projecting strong growth momentum across both its hospice and home health segments as the rest of the year unfolds, according to Enhabit CFO Ryan Solomon. Operational efficiency, solid leadership teams and balanced, sustainable growth all play a large role in its trajectory, he indicated.

“All hospice regions [are] delivering double digit year-over-year revenue growth, demonstrating our operating model is fully deployed with strong leaders in place,” Solomon said during the earnings call. “It gives us confidence that our current momentum should be sustainable. In addition to our ADC growth, we were able to lower discharge to average length of stay year-over-year, which continues to lower overall cap liability risk. We remain confident in our strategy and full-year outlook.”