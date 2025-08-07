California AG Launches Hospice Fraud Awareness Campaign

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has unveiled a statewide awareness campaign to warn consumers about hospice fraud.

California in recent years has emerged as a hotbed state for hospice fraud, along with Arizona, Nevada and Texas. Swarms of new providers have entered those states with the intention of defrauding Medicare and Medicaid and providing substandard services to patients, or none at all.

“Hospice fraud exploits individuals at their most vulnerable moments — often targeting the elderly, the terminally ill, and those unfamiliar with the complexities of end-of-life care,” Ronta said in a statement. “From enrolling ineligible patients to billing for services never rendered, these unethical practices drain critical public resources and cause immeasurable harm to families.”

Common tactics used by fraudulent agencies in California and beyond included submitting claims for services that were not delivered, billing for care that was not medically necessary, kickback schemes for referrals and enrolling patients in hospice who are not terminally ill.

The new public awareness initiative offers patients and families a “comprehensive suite of resources” to help them protect themselves from hospice fraud. The campaign’s goal is to ensure that individuals and families understand their rights, recognize red flags in hospice care and know where and how to report if they suspect fraudulent activity, according to the California Attorney General’s Office.

The campaign will provide educational materials such as public service announcements, radio spots and informational billboards. It will also hold community forums and stakeholder engagement meetings to ensure law enforcement and health care professionals are trained to recognize hospice fraud.

It also establishes a new, dedicated helpline and a web portal for reporting suspected fraud.

To date, Bonta’s office has filed criminal charges against 109 individuals with hospice fraud-related offenses and conducted 24 civil investigations, which resulted in multiple civil filings.

Additionally, many hospice scammers from California and elsewhere have been prosecuted federally by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Our message is simple: Hospice care should be about compassion, not corruption,” Bonta said. “This initiative builds on our ongoing efforts to protect patients and families and arm them with the knowledge they need to recognize and report fraudulent behavior.”