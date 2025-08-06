Sens. Rosen, Murkowski Re-Introduce Provider Training in Palliative Care Act

U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) have re-introduced the Provider Training in Palliative Care Act.
The bipartisan bill would allow members of the National Health Service Corps. to defer their service for up to one year to allow for additional training in palliative care. The corps offers scholarships and loan repayment to primary care providers in eligible disciplines.
“As someone who stepped back from my career to take care of my parents and in-laws as they got older, I understand just how important it is for patients and families to have access to care for a loved one,” Rosen said in a statement. “This important legislation will help fill health care gaps in Nevada by offering primary care providers a chance to receive training in palliative care so that they can better meet patient needs in underserved communities.”
In addition to the palliative care training provisions, the bill would create incentives for young professionals to train in palliative care. The legislation is also designed to increase the availability of palliative care in underserved communities.
Rosen is the co-founder of the bipartisan Comprehensive Care Caucus, which is dedicated to putting forth legislation to improve and expand hospice and palliative care in the United States.
Earlier this year, Rosen also introduced the Expanding Access to Palliative Care Act. That bill would instruct the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) to design a payment model demonstration that would provide community-based palliative care and care coordination for high-risk Medicare beneficiaries.
She also this year co-sponsored the Improving Access to Transfusion Care for Hospice Patients Act. If enacted, the legislation would require CMMI to design a payment demonstration model featuring coverage of blood transfusion services within the Medicare Hospice Benefit.
Murkowski also has a history of supporting several pieces of legislation designed to expand palliative care, including several prior iterations of the Provider Training in Palliative Care Act.