Arkansas Hospice to Rebrand as LifeTouch Health

Arkansas Hospice Family of Care will soon rebrand as LifeTouch Health to better reflect its evolving mix of services.

The nonprofit’s rebranding will take effect in October. The move marks a period of revitalization for the hospice provider, according to its recently named President and CEO Brian Bell. Previously the hospice’s vice president and chief medical officer, Bell succeeded Judith Wooten upon her retirement this year.

“Our new president and CEO Dr. Brian Bell shared that Arkansas Hospice’s Family of Care will begin a new dawn of care as LifeTouch Health this October,” the organization stated in a recent social media post. “This [is an] exciting evolution … We’re offering more services and impacting more lives in more ways.”

Advertisement

Arkansas Hospice merged with LifeTouch Hospice in 2023 after acquiring the organization from SHARE Foundation at the time, a nonprofit, faith-based organization.

LifeTouch Health serves 44 counties in Arkansas. Established in 1992 and supported by the Arkansas Hospice Foundation, the newly rebranded organization provides adult and pediatric hospice, palliative care and bereavement, as well as veterans and advanced care planning services.

The organization’s palliative care service line launched in 2016, which serves adult and pediatric patients and their families. Additional diversification came with its 2022 acquisition of First Choice Senior Care (FCSC), which offers companion services, personal care and other nonmedical programs.

Advertisement

LifeTouch Health’s continuum of services has also expanded to include primary care for patients with limited mobility, as well as transportation programs for individuals in assisted and independent living facilities.

The organization anticipates its new website to launch on Oct. 1. The rebranding illustrates the nonprofit’s mission to transform patient and family experiences. The LIFE acronym stands for love and compassion, integrity and respect, faithfulness and stewardship, and excellence.

“Our name is evolving, but we’re still the same community-based organization that started right here in Arkansas — built on the strength of the state’s largest nonprofit provider of hospice care,” the organization said in a statement.