St. Croix Hospice to Acquire Mayo Clinic Health System’s Wisconsin Hospices

Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice has penned an agreement to acquire Mayo Clinic Health System’s (MCHS) hospice operations in northwest and southwest Wisconsin. Financial terms were undisclosed.

This is the second transaction between St. Croix Hospice and Mayo, which have also had a longstanding referral relationship. In January, St. Croix purchased the health system’s Minnesota locations for a confidential amount.

Acquisitions between health systems and hospices are picking up, according to St. Croix Hospice CEO Heath Bartness.

Advertisement

“We are seeing hospital-based post-acute divestitures are an emerging trend,” Bartness said in a statement. “We appreciate our long-standing referral relationship with MCHS and are pleased that St. Croix Hospice was selected to continue their tradition of clinical excellence in hospice care.”

St. Croix Hospice is a portfolio company of the private equity firm H.I.G. Capital. The company serves more than 5,600 patients through more than 85 locations in the Midwest, concentrated in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The company has been on a growth trajectory for several years. In addition to the two Mayo Clinic Health acquisitions this year, St. Croix has opened 14 de novos so far this year. Those new locations span across the company’s home state of Minnesota where St. Croix launched five new locations. Further expansion occurred in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Missouri. These new sites follow 16 that St. Croix Hospice opened in 2024.

Advertisement

Adults 65 and older accounted for 17.5% of Wisconsin’s overall population during 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Badger State’s population of seniors 60 and older was outpacing the growth of other age groups in 2012 and is projected to increase with an uptick of nearly 36% by 2030.

“Over the past several years, we’ve built a strong collaborative relationship with St. Croix Hospice, grounded in a shared commitment to compassionate, high-quality end-of-life care. The recent transition of the MCHS Mankato hospice program to St. Croix Hospice was thoughtful and patient-centric, giving us confidence in this next step,” said Dr. Richard Helmers, vice president of MCHS Wisconsin, said in a statement.