Chapters Health Expands in Virginia

Chapters Health System has opened a de novo in Richmond, Virginia, expanding its presence to five additional counties.

The expansion comes from the Chapters affiliate Capital Caring Health, which joined forces with its parent organization in 2023. That transaction brought Chapters into Capital Caring’s hospice and palliative care service region in Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C.

“At Chapters Health, we are always innovating and seeking opportunities to bring value to communities that could benefit from our extraordinary network of care,” said Andrew Molosky, president and CEO, Chapters Health System, in a statement. “Our desire to expand and become part of the fabric of the Richmond community, is a direct reflection of our singular commitment and mission – taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do.”

The nonprofit Chapters Health System provides hospice, palliative and home health care, as well as durable medical equipment and pharmacy services, across Florida, Georgia, New York and New Jersey. Following the company’s 2023 affiliation with Capital Caring Health, its network expanded to Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia, encompassing 14 counties and four metropolitan areas.

Chapters also offers hospice and palliative care services through five other brands: Chapters Health Palliative Care, Good Shepherd Hospice, Capital Caring Health, Hospice of Okeechobee, HPH Hospice and LifePath Hospice.

More recently, the nonprofit home- and community-based health system formed Chapters Health West, an extension of Florida-based Chapters’ footprint into Nevada, California and Oregon. Chapters Health West came into being with the affiliation of four hospices with Chapters, including Nathan Adelson, California-based Hospice of Santa Cruz County and Hospice East Bay and Willamette Vital Health.

About 22% of Virginia’s 8.6 million population is older than 65, about 1.9 million individuals, according to the state’s Department of Aging. By 2030, this is expected to rise to 2.2 million.

Hospice utilization in Virginia in 2022 fell slightly below national averages at 45.74%, according to the National Alliance for Care at Home. The national average that year was 49.1%.

“I am excited to help local families see the difference we can make as they consider their choices for care,” Carla Thompson, executive director of Chapters’ new location, said in a statement. “After years of working in the Richmond community, it is an honor to be able to lead an expert team of professionals providing essential hospice care to local families with the backing of a national leader like Chapters Health System. I look forward to our continued growth as we demonstrate the impact we can make for patients, caregivers, and families.”