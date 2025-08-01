Capital Caring Health Leverages AI to Promote Pediatric Hospice Awareness

Capital Caring Health has partnered with the AI platform LeadStory to spread awareness about its pediatric hospice and palliative care program.

A 30-second video produced by the Chapters Health affiliate will appear on the app highlighting its Capital Caring Kids program. Launched in 2022, the LeadStory AI app is an interactive personalized news service for car drivers featuring a variety of local, national and global topics.

Hospices can reach a much wider audience by leveraging AI-driven outreach efforts, said Stephen Cone, vice president of development for strategic initiatives at Capital Caring Health. Providers have only just begun to unlock the potential benefits of technology utilization when it comes to improving access and quality, Cone indicated.

“This is a technology that has nowhere to go but up,” Cone told Hospice News. “As more and more cars become self-driving, passengers will have more time to instantaneously interact with any news item they wish to explore. We can reach millions of people nationwide and worldwide about our very unique kids program. This is the first time we’re using technology to promote a hospice service globally.”

A promotion of Capital Caring Health’s pediatric program will stream in the app a minimum of six times each week for the next 12 months. The program offers hospice and palliative care to serious and terminally ill pediatric patient populations, including infants, children, adolescents and young adults up to 30 years old. The nonprofit’s pediatric services address the physical, emotional, social, psychological and spiritual needs of patients and their families. Unlike adults, pediatric patients are able to receive hospice concurrently alongside curative treatments.

Capital Caring Health’s services include hospice, palliative care and bereavement, as well as veterans health and support services. Founded in 1977, the Virginia-headquartered nonprofit health system also has an advanced cardiac care program and operates a thrift store in its home state. Capital Caring Health’s geographic footprint spans Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The organization was among the providers that helped support the establishment of the Medicare Hospice Benefit, it reported on its website.

Capital Caring Health’s pediatric program will be featured in the LeadStory app whenever vehicle touch screens are stationary and in video mode. The app is projected to be integrated across roughly 10 million car touch screens by the end of 2025, fueled in part by a recent infusion of $2.75 million in seed funding. As of April, the app began to be automatically installed in Mercedes vehicles in the United States and in several other countries.

“This is a great way to get knowledge about our brand, specifically our hospice service for terminally ill children,” Cone said. “It recognizes how important nonprofit hospice groups are, as we’re a minority in terms of numbers. The more we can get our story out there, the better for everyone. It’s an exciting channel that’s never been used before.”

The hospice provider has an “in-kind” arrangement with LeadStory to promote its pediatric program at no cost, Cone said. The AI outreach initiative would have otherwise come with a $50,000 monthly price tag, he stated. The relatively newer app was developed by Australian-based founders who recently expanded with a new office in New York seeking marketing expertise. Cone served as an unpaid senior advisor and collaborated with the founders, who have an interest in serious illness care.

The collaboration was in part led by a mission to improve outcomes among children with significant and complex health issues, according to LeadStory CEO Cam Price. AI has

“We are honored to be able to highlight the remarkable mission of Capital Caring Kids,” Price said in a statement shared with Hospice News. “My wife, who is a pediatric oncologist, and I have a special place in our hearts for the caring of these incredible children and helping organizations that fill this important role.”

Capital Caring Health is also focusing on other technology initiatives, Cone indicated. Last year the hospice provider piloted a virtual reality (VR) therapy program for children and adults. The nonprofit has plans to expand its VR therapy services among its pediatric patients after receiving positive feedback from this population. The VR program is supported by philanthropic donations. A main goal is to have 10–12 headsets available to provide more VR experiences.

Having this technology available can help boost satisfaction and quality among youths in particular, according to Cone.

“We discovered that kids were really receptive to this virtual reality therapy,” he told Hospice News. “They love it, their siblings love it and their parents are thrilled. It’s a big win, win, win for everybody. It allows them to go outside when they are bedridden and physically can’t. Pretty much anything that comes to a child’s mind is possible.”