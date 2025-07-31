5 Top Types of Quality Data Hospices Should be Watching

Tracking data on five types of quality measures can give hospices an advantage when building referral partner or payer relationships.

To attract payers and other potential business partners, hospices should focus on tracking live discharges, levels of care and care settings, visit frequency and timeliness, patient and caregiver experience and length of stay.

This is according to a new report, Measures That Matter, which was prepared by a team of hospice leaders and experts. These experts, who convened multiple times between July 2023 and December 2024, sought to identify the indicators of quality that matter most to payers and referral organizations, particularly in the context of value-based care.

“The best way hospices can leverage these data is to be excellent. This is where things are moving,” Dr. Ira Byock, hospice and palliative care physician and founder of the Institute for Human Caring at Providence St. Joseph Health, told Hospice News. “We have to align our business models and budget with reliably delivering excellent care. That’s the bright future, where the business model is really merged with quality that is backed up by data. Quality and financial success now and going forward should be joined at the hip.”

Byock was a member of the expert panel that drafted the Measures That Matter report. He is also professor emeritus of medicine and community and family medicine at Dartmouth College.

Hospice providers currently have limited access to value-based programs but are making inroads into that space. Many Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) have brought hospices into their networks, for example.

Hospice continues to be excluded from Medicare Advantage, and many stakeholders believe it should remain that way. Nevertheless, efforts to change that persist, and hospices must think about a potential future in value-based payment programs, according to the Measures That Matter report.

“The [Medicare Advantage] carve-in hasn’t happened, but when it does, you better know your numbers, and if they’re not good, you better be prepared to put plans in place to improve them,” Bob Tavares, chief commercial officer for HealthPivots, told Hospice News. “At some point that data is going to be used to judge you, and that could mean you being excluded from networks altogether, or you might have an opportunity to be a preferred provider if you’re truly a top performer.”

More referring providers, such as hospitals, are also paying more attention to certain quality measures as they select hospice partners, the report indicated.

For the report, the expert panel sought to identify measures that were:

Readily available to stakeholders

Reportable for most hospices

Differentiating between hospices

Unique among their recommendations

Live discharges

Many consider high rates of live discharges to be an indicator of poor quality, and they can trigger a government or Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) audit. Evaluating the rate of live discharges, with an appreciation for all the nuances, is an important step in creating high-performing hospice networks, the report said.

However, data related to live discharges can be misinterpreted without an understanding of all the factors that could contribute to a live discharge, including things such as patients moving out of a hospice’s service area, transferring to another hospice or experiencing changes in their health status that make them no longer eligible, among others.

Hospices are likely already tracking these kinds of data. The Hospice Care Index performance measurement tool contains four related measures — early live discharge rates, the incidence of two types of burdensome transitions, high acuity levels or care utilization and length of stay, the report indicated.

Of those, the two most important indicators of quality are the overall rate of live discharges and the frequency of both types of burdensome transitions, according to the report.

Levels of care

Hospices should be able to communicate the proportion of their patients who received general inpatient care, continuous home care or respite care.

While the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requires all hospices to offer each of the four levels of care, many only provide routine home care, the report said. Hospices that aren’t equipped to provide high-acuity levels of care often have higher live discharge rates and costly burdensome transitions. In some cases, a hospice could discharge a patient alive so they can seek general inpatient care or another level from a different hospice.

Payers and referral partners may be most likely to consider working with hospices that actively provide all four levels of care. Offering general inpatient care, for example, could help prevent an expensive and unnecessary hospital readmission.

Hospices currently track elements of these data through the Hospice Care Index, including the percentage of general inpatient or continuous home care days provided. Providers may also want to collect data on the percentage of their claims that correspond with those levels of care, the report found.

Timeliness and frequency of visits

Data on the timeliness and frequency of visits show whether a hospice is delivering the right amount of care, according to the report. This is the subject of four separate Hospice Care Index measures, as well as the Hospice Visits in the Last Days of Life quality measure. These primarily focus on the routine home level (RHC) of care.

Payers and other stakeholders may shy away from hospices that limit visits apparently to maximize profits, or those who use lower-cost staff for activities that require more skilled care, the report found. They are looking for value, which is inexorably linked to quality, according to Dr. Cameron Muir, expert panel member and chief medical and innovation officer for the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI).

“Value equals quality over costs, and the only way you can improve value is to either raise the numerator, quality, or decrease the denominator, cost,” Muir told Hospice News. “If you can keep somebody safe and comfortable at home living with an advanced illness, that’s got to be quality. That usually means you’ve got really great attention to symptom management and the advanced illness setting, really great focus on support and education of the patient and the caregiver, availability 24/7.”

Providers participating in the federal government’s Hospice Quality Reporting Program are tracking data on a few related measures:

Gaps in Nursing Visits (HCI Measure 2) measures the proportion of hospice stays longer than 30 days or longer who had one or more 7-day periods with no nursing visits. Visits include RN and LPN/LVN visits.

Nurse Care Minutes per RHC Day (HCI Measure 8) measures the average number of skilled nursing minutes per RHC day. Visits include RN and LPN/LVN visits.

Skilled Nursing Minutes on Weekends (HCI Measure 9) measures the proportion of skilled nursing minutes that occurred on weekends. The measure is limited to RHC days. Visits include RN and LPN/LVN visits.

Visits Near Death (HCI Measure 10) measures the proportion of hospice deaths with at least one nursing or social work visit in the final three days of life. The measure excludes patients with fewer than three days of hospice, and those with any non-RHC days in the last three days of life. Visits include RN and LPN/LVN visits.

Hospice Visits in the Last Days of Life (HVLDL) measures the proportion of hospice deaths with visits from a registered nurse or medical social worker on at least two out of the final three days of the patient’s life. The measure excludes patients with fewer than three days of hospice, and those with any non-RHC days in the last three days of life. Visits do not include LPN/LVN visits.

CAHPS scores

Evaluations of a hospice’s performance by family caregivers is essential information for payers and referral partners. The chief mechanism for gaining these data is the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) survey.

These surveys also currently form the basis of CMS’ star ratings for hospices on the agency’s Care Compare website.

Some providers are exempt from CAHPS reporting, including those that have been certified by Medicare for less than one year or those that have fewer than 50 patients. However, for those who do report, these data are crucial, and payers and referral partners are watching them.

“The care plan that fits and keeps people feeling safe and comfortable at home is going to have a major impact on satisfaction and quality and ultimately significantly reduced costs,” Muir said.

Length of stay

Hospices can use claims data to analyze six measures related to length of stay:

Median length of stay Days per patient served Mean Discharge Length of Stay (D-ALOS) % end-of-year census on hospice for longer than 180 days Per-beneficiary hospice spending % hospice payment cap use

Payers and referral partners often look to work with hospices that tend to provide an optimal amount of care in terms of duration of services and frequency of visits, according to the report.

Of the six measures, median length of stay was deemed most informative by the Measures that Matter expert panel. This metric, calculated from claims data, can help identify hospices that have excessively long or short lengths of stay without being skewed by outlier cases, the report found.

“Medicare wants 100% of beneficiaries in value-based care,” Tavares said. “So every provider in the country should be thinking about what’s the most cost-effective way to care for patients.”