BVP Forge Makes Capital Investment in Hospice Pharmacy BetterRx

The investment firm BVP Forge has infused the hospice pharmacy company BetterRx with additional strategic growth capital. The dollar amount of the investment is undisclosed.

BetterRx has also appointed Tim Tannert as its new CEO. Tannert began his career as a long-term care pharmacist, later becoming COO of the pharmacy operating system SoftWriters.

“I began my career as a registered pharmacist and have always been passionate about caring for others. I’m incredibly excited to lead BetterRX into its next phase of growth,” Tannert said in a statement. “Our goal continues to be delivering powerful, innovative tools that help our hospice customers drive daily workflow and cost efficiencies – all with the best interest of the patient and hospice at heart.”

Advertisement

BetterRx is a pharmacy benefit manager that specializes in hospice medications. To date, the company has processed more than 6.4 million electronic prescriptions for about 345,000 hospice patients.

In concert with its financial investment, BVP Forge has brought its business-building program, BVP ForgeEdge™, to help BetterRX scale its impact with operational support, talent networks and health care industry insights.

The investment dollars will advance the pharmacy benefit manager’s efforts to build scale and innovate its technology and operations.

Advertisement

“BetterRX is setting a new standard in hospice pharmacy by eliminating legacy bottlenecks and solving critical problems with technology, speed, and compassion,” said Navid Oreizy, partner at BVP Forge, in a statement. “We are proud to support BetterRX as it amplifies its mission and reshapes how medication gets to patients when it matters most.”