CMS Tightens Oversight, Spending in Medicaid, CHIP Programs

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is strengthening regulatory oversight of certain state-based and pediatric programs in an effort to reduce redundant spending.
CMS recently released an analysis of 2024 beneficiary enrollment data, which found that 2.8 million individuals were simultaneously enrolled in Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) or the subsidized Affordable Care Act (ACA) Exchange plan. The agency indicated that cracking down on the trend of duplicative enrollment in those federal health programs could lead to potential cost savings of roughly $14 billion annually.
CMS is taking greater measures to reduce duplication of federal spending across multiple areas in Medicaid, CHIP and subsidized exchange programs, according to Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. For instance, the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act includes new tools to prevent dual payments in these programs for a single beneficiary. The ramped up efforts are among CMS’ latest moves to improve program integrity and curb health care fraud, waste and abuse, Oz indicated.
“For too long, Medicaid and CHIP have drifted away from their core mission of providing a safety net for the truly vulnerable — that ends now,” Oz said in a statement. “CMS is restoring commonsense guardrails to Medicaid and CHIP, which will ensure that Medicaid remains a lifeline for those who are eligible and in need of quality health care. This is exactly why we fought for stronger tools in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act — to go after this type of waste and finally put a stop to paying twice for the same person’s health coverage.”
The CMS data analysis report found that an average of 1.2 million Americans were enrolled in both CHIP and Medicaid programs in two or more states on a monthly basis.
CMS cited two areas of significant spending in Medicaid, CHIP and ACA programs — dual eligibility and labor.
Policies that allow for expanded continuous eligibility have resulted in some Medicaid and CHIP beneficiaries receiving coverage for longer periods of time when they no longer qualify for these programs, according to the Trump Administration. The trend has led to increased overpayment in certain states, CMS indicated.
On the staffing front, CMS indicated that workforce initiatives intended to strengthen recruitment and retention of home- and community-based service providers of Medicaid services have led to large investments of federal funds.
Ensuring responsible use of federal funding is vital to the sustainability of Medicaid programs, according to Oz.
“CMS is restarting these important checks to follow federal law,” Oz said in a press release. “We are going to work with states to identify individuals enrolled in multiple programs and fix the duplicate enrollment problem to save taxpayers billions of dollars, while minimizing inappropriate coverage loss.”
These changes come nearly one year after CMS took steps to improve health equity and access in Medicaid and CHIP.
CMS last fall released new guidelines intended to support state-based pediatric reimbursement systems and help improve equitable health access among youth populations. The guidance included best practices for state Medicaid and CHIP programs to implement, such as early and periodic screening and diagnostic and treatment (EPSDT) coverage requirements.
Also in 2024, the agency expanded tribal health care reimbursement options in state-based and pediatric programs, which some saw as a beacon to improving palliative care access and reducing health disparities among underserved patient populations.