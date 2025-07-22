NorthStar Care Community Blends Fundraising, Education in Life’s Big Moments Campaign

The Michigan-based nonprofit hospice NorthStar Care Community has launched a campaign with a dual purpose — enhancing fundraising and educating the public about their end-of-life care options.

The campaign is called Life’s Big Moments. NorthStar has taken the program beyond the borders of its home state to engage national stakeholders, including corporate entities and other organizations. It combines traditional fundraising tactics with a larger educational goal.

“We knew that this campaign would have that element of traditional philanthropy. But what intrigued me about this is the whole second half of the campaign, which really is a cause-marketing campaign, not only in the state of Michigan, but really, we want to start this conversation all throughout the country,” Marcie Hillary, executive vice president and chief experience officer for NorthStar Care Community, told Hospice News. “This has opened doors for us that I would have never dreamed of.”

Advertisement

The philanthropic effort is designed to support a few key programs at NorthStar. The first is a Michigan-based pediatric program, which is approaching its 30-year anniversary. The second comprises NorthStar’s veterans programs and specialty care like music therapy. The third component, still in development, is intended to inspire the next generation of hospice workers to enter the field, according to Hillary.

For the education piece, NorthStar hired a national public relations firm that has worked with a number of high-profile companies and organizations, as well as some celebrities. NorthStar and the PR firm have set up a number of ambassadors to spread the message about hospice care, what it entails and the types of choices that patients and families face as they near the end of life.

“I’m amazed at the conversations we’ve been able to open up with partners across the country, and that’s what’s really exciting to me, and why it’s different is that it’s twofold,” Hillary said. “It’s allowing us to have a conversation about this, and then also have the traditional fundraising for some really specific programs that desperately do need our support, especially right now. And so I feel like it’s like the best of both worlds.”

Advertisement

NorthStar is taking it nationwide with the support of many of the 52 hospices in 18 states with which they collaborate on activities such as triage and other essential services.

The theme of Life’s Big Moments is intended to inspire families to take stock of the significant events in their lives, what they truly value and to explore their options for approaching the end of life.

“The primary goal is to cut across all audiences to make sure that they’re not afraid to have a conversation about end-of-life care and help them kind of ease into that conversation,” Hillary said. “So we’re really trying to have this be multi-generational and cut across all different areas, whether you’re a hospice worker or someone in the general public to just become aware that there is this thing called hospice and palliative care. You have a choice in what hospice you utilize, and here’s what it entails.”