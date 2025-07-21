St. Croix Hospice Expands in 3 States

St. Croix Hospice opened four de novos in three states during the second quarter of 2025.

The company’s new locations include a site in Michigan, one in Nebraska and two in its home state of Minnesota. The hospice provider is a portfolio company of the private equity firm H.I.G. Capital.

“We’re proud of the additional growth in second quarter, increasing access to hospice care in four geographic areas of need across three states,” said Dr. Andrew Mayo, St. Croix Hospice’s chief medical officer. “Welcoming these branches to the St. Croix Hospice family allows our care teams to connect with and support patients, families and caregivers closer to where they live. This creates the opportunity for nurses, aides and other staff to spend more time focused on what’s most important — being physically present with patients.”

Advertisement

All told, the company operates more than 83 locations across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, with a growth strategy that focuses heavily on the Midwest.

St. Croix Hospice also opened 10 new locations during the first quarter of the year. Those de novos span across the company’s home state of Minnesota where St. Croix launched five new locations. Further expansion occurred in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Missouri.

These new sites follow 16 that St. Croix Hospice opened in 2024.

Advertisement

St. Croix Hospice is also no stranger to acquisitions, its most recent being two January transactions for Hospice of Siouxland in Iowa and some of Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospice assets in Minnesota. Financial terms of both deals were undisclosed.