New Hospice CEOs Arise Nationwide

Several leaders have stepped into new CEO roles at a number of hospice organizations across the country.

Elara Caring Appoints New CEO

Dallas-based senior care provider Elara Caring recently tapped Ananth Mohan as its new CEO.

Mohan previously served as COO of the home-based care company since 2021. During his tenure thus far, he has collaborated closely with clinical teams, operational leaders and referral partners to expand access to care.

Mohan has more than 20 years of experience leading health care organizations, most recently serving as president of enterprise operations at Cancer Treatment Centers of America. He succeeds Scott Powers, who led Elara Caring for nearly six years before recently stepping down.

“It’s been a privilege to lead Elara through a period of meaningful growth and impact,” Powers said in a recent announcement. “I have every confidence that Ananth will build on this momentum and continue to advance Elara’s mission with vision and heart.”

Elara Caring provides a suite of home-based services such as home health, hospice, personal and palliative care, as well as behavioral health. The company serves more than 60,000 patients daily across 200 locations in 18 states.

Trellis Supportive Care Announces CEO Change

Trellis Supportive Care has announced that Dr. Michael Lalor will serve as its new president and CEO upon the retirement of Linda Darden, who led the organization for more than a decade.

Lalor has served as chief medical officer of the North Carolina-based hospice and palliative care provider since 2014. He is board certified in internal medicine as well as in hospice and palliative medicine.

Lalor has played an instrumental role in launching disease-specific programs of care at Trellis, as well as the expansion of its palliative care program. He has also engaged state and national policymakers to support advanced illness care for aging populations.

“The board of directors and leadership of Trellis is so pleased to have this seamless transition in place,” Mike Gwyn, board chair of Trellis Supportive Care, said in a statement. “This organization is essential to our community and to have Dr. Lalor, with all of his experience and expertise, as our new chief executive officer is a real gift.”

Established in 1979, Trellis Supportive Care provides hospice and palliative care, as well as advance care planning, veteran services, bereavement and caregiver support. The nonprofit has four locations and serves 13 counties across western North Carolina.

Trellis’ disease-specific supportive care programs include advanced cardiac care, advanced lung care and advanced dementia care services.

The organization operates the Kate B. Reynolds (KBR) Hospice Home, an inpatient facility with 40 private patient rooms. Trellis also provides a summer grief program for children and teens, Camp Carousel.

Coastal Hospice Taps New CEO

Coastal Hospice & Palliative Care recently appointed Ann Lovely as its new president and CEO, who has served in an interim role for the past year.

Lovely, a registered nurse, has led the organization since last June. She has more than 25 years of experience and knowledge in hospice and palliative care.

Lovely has guided the organization with strength and compassion through a transitionary period, according to Morgan Fisher, chair of Coastal Hospice’s board of directors.

“Our deepest gratitude to Ann for leading us this past year with such care, clarity and purpose,” Fisher said in a statement. “She has skillfully navigated challenges, strengthened internal and external relationships and laid a foundation for continued growth and excellence.”

Lovely became a certified nursing assistant at Coastal Hospice in 1999 while pursuing a nursing degree. She ascended to clinical leadership roles at the organization such as a registered nurse case manager, education coordinator and manager of quality and education. She has also previously served as the hospice’s chief clinical officer and director of quality assurance, compliance, infection control, medical records and access services.

Founded in 1980, Maryland-based Coastal Hospice’s more than 200 employees and volunteers serve four counties across the lower eastern shore of its home state. The nonprofit provides palliative and adult and pediatric hospice care. Coastal Hospice also offers veteran and advance care planning services, caregiver education and resources, bereavement, an advanced cardiac care program, as well as dementia patient and caregiver support.

Choices Healthcare CEO & President Steve Knaub announces retirement

Choices Healthcare CEO & President Steve Knaub has announced his upcoming retirement on December 31, 2025 after serving a 27-year tenure at the organization.

Choices Healthcare is the parent organization of two Pennsylvania-based providers that merged in 2024, Hospice & Community Care and Hospice of Central PA.

A national search for Knaub’s successor is underway. He has been a driving force in the organization’s growth and has helped foster strong referral and community partner relationships, according to Geoffrey Eddowes, Choices Healthcare’s board of directors chair.

“Steve has demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout his tenure,” Eddowes said in a statement. “His unwavering commitment to our patients, families and staff, along with his ability to think strategically while being a good steward of our financial resources, has been foundational to our success. He leaves behind a legacy of excellence, compassion and innovation that will benefit this community well into the future.”

Knaub joined Hospice & Community Care in 1998 as its vice president and CFO. He became COO of the hospice organization in 2002 before stepping into his current role in 2011. Formerly Hospice of Lancaster County, the organization rebranded in 2012 and admitted its first patient in 1980.

The organization grew significantly under Knaub’s guidance and evolved into Choices Healthcare in 2024 in an “expansive” move that grew its geographic footprint to five locations across eight counties in central Pennsylvania, according to the statement.

Choices Healthcare serves roughly 500 patients daily and provides grief support to nearly 9,000 children, teens and adults annually. The hospice provider has more than 400 employees and upwards of 1,000 volunteers.