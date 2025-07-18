Hospices ‘Strong Case’ of Support in CMS’ Proposed 2026 Physician Fee Schedule’s New Chronic Illness Model

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently unveiled its 2026 proposed physician fee schedule. The proposed rule introduced a new payment model designed to improve care for patients with chronic conditions.

Hospices have long sought to reach terminally ill patients upstream in their disease trajectories to end-of-life experiences. CMS’ proposed physician fee rule may allow for greater collaboration with other health care providers through a new Ambulatory Specialty Model (ASM). The new payment model is designed to target some of the most significant areas of Medicare spending, particularly specialty care for patients with heart failure and low back pain.

The ASM model widens opportunities for hospices to collaborate with other health care providers, said Katy Barnett, director of home care, hospice operations and policy at LeadingAge. Two significant areas include improved quality and better pain and symptom management, Barnett indicated.

“There’s really a strong case for hospice and palliative care providers to be involved in this model,” Barnett told Hospice News. “One piece is through how they help manage chronic back pain and those different skill sets that they bring to the table with more significant, chronic disease management and how they help patients feel comfortable with daily activities. The other piece is looking at lifestyle-based interventions and thinking about how providers understand the impacts of pain while helping [patients] make informed decisions about the best [ways] to improve long-term functional abilities.”

Unpacking the proposed provisions

The ASM model aims to enhance quality and reduce low-value care by improving upstream chronic disease management.

Participating providers will be held accountable for their overall performance and the ability to generate savings. If finalized, the payment model would begin January 2027 and last through December 2031.

The focus on the management of two chronic conditions, heart failure and back pain, allow for stronger care collaboration with primary care clinicians and specialists, according to Barnett. Many hospice and palliative care providers “work closely” with health providers treating these patients, and the newly proposed ASM model could help form robust and “interesting” partnerships that help foster stronger support for patients and their families, she said.

The proposed rule included a 2.5% increase in physician fee schedule (PFS) Medicare payments, as well as a 0.75% rise in rates for qualifying alternative payment model participants.

Since 1992, Medicare payment has been made under the PFS for the services of physicians and other billing professionals. This includes practitioners in a variety of settings, including physician offices, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, skilled nursing facilities and other post-acute care settings, hospices, outpatient dialysis facilities, clinical laboratories and beneficiaries’ homes.

Fee-for-service Medicare continues to pay for the bulk of palliative care delivered to seniors in the United States, using the rates established in the PFS final rule.

Curbing fraud, waste and abuse is a key focus in future policy and rule-making, according to CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz.

“We are taking meaningful steps to modernize Medicare, cut waste, and improve patient care,” Oz said in a statement. “We’re making it easier for seniors to access preventive services, incentivizing health care providers to deliver real results and cracking down on abuse that drives up costs.”

In addition to payment updates, CMS in the proposed physician rule emphasized a goal to improve the accuracy of payment and recognize new technologies. The rule included provisions to reduce payment differential for physicians across various health care settings by leveraging hospital data to more accurately define reimbursement rates for certain services, procedures and tests. The agency also specified an aim to simplify the process for making services available by telehealth.

CMS stated a goal of ensuring that reimbursement “recognizes innovations in medical care,” including provisions to make permanent some of the telehealth flexibilities integrated during the COVID-19 public health emergency. These did not include waivers allowing hospices to conduct face-to-face recertification visits via telehealth.

Overall, the provisions in the proposed physician rule reflect the agency’s shift toward more data-informed policymaking, according to Chris Klomp, deputy administrator and director of the Center for Medicare at CMS.

“We’re advancing technical improvements that reward high-quality, efficient care; addressing the root causes of unique health challenges; and aligning health care spending with value so that new innovations help to deliver better quality at a lower price,” Klomp said.