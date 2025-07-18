Big Bend Hospice Unfurls New Mobile Medical Unit

Florida-based Big Bend Hospice recently launched a new mobile medical unit to improve access among underserved rural patient populations in northern regions of its home state.

The new Seven Oaks Health Mobile Medical Unit was driven by an increasing recognition of health care disparities and a tremendous unmet need for greater resources, according to Bill Wertman, CEO and administrator of Big Bend Hospice.

Serious and terminally ill seniors in remote and rural communities do not receive sufficient support, Wertman said. The unit will allow for increased opportunities to strengthen access, as well as help address individuals’ practical and social determinants of health needs, he added.

“It was important for us to identify opportunities to reach deeper into the rural communities we serve to provide some of those badly needed services,” Wertman told Hospice News in an email. “There are disparities in rural areas that are unique to them; chiefly, access to health care services, lack of reliable transportation and social isolation. These issues disproportionately affect the elderly. These folks are our neighbors, and we will be there for them.”

Big Bend Hospice serves eight counties in Florida. Established more than 40 years ago, the nonprofit is part of Seven Oaks Health, which provides hospice, home health, palliative care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation services. The health system is seeking to add home primary care to its service repertoire, as well as emergency- and hospital-at-home care. Seven Oaks Health also has plans to expand its hospice service reach into Alabama and Georgia.

The hospice’s new mobile medical unit has two private exam rooms and was funded by the Florida Department of Health. It represented a $600,000 investment, excluding staffing and operational costs.

The unit will help expand access to hospice and palliative care services while also fueling connections to Big Bend Hospice’s Transitions Supportive Care program for individuals with chronic or life-limiting conditions.

The hospice provider is currently providing community outreach and educational services through the unit with the anticipation of launching medical services by October 2025, pending regulatory approval.

A key goal is to start providing palliative care services on a weekly basis across different rural regions in Big Bend Hospice’s geographic service region in northern Florida, COO Amanda Gustafson said. Through the unit, the hospice provider will additionally provide advance care planning, bereavement and social work services, as well as geriatric primary care.

A host of financial and operational considerations were involved, Gustafson indicated. Navigating clinical capacity, patient demand and expenses such as the unit’s fuel and maintenance costs will be key. Currently, five interdisciplinary team members are trained to operate the vehicle. Future goals include adding more palliative care nurse practitioners.

“We’re going to help provide basic health care screenings and community-based services through this mobile medical unit,” Gustafson told Hospice News. “That’s anything from dementia and Alzheimer’s screenings to bereavement services that go above and beyond your typical support. We’re hoping this will allow individuals in rural communities, especially those at assisted living or skilled nursing facilities, to really be able to receive different types of services. Our goal is to really utilize our staff at the unit to help expand reach in rural communities.”