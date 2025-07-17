‘National Health Care Fraud Takedown’ Yields Arrests in Scams Totalling $14.6B

A joint effort by several federal agencies has resulted in the capture of parties responsible for, in aggregate, more than $14.6 billion in health care fraud.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) coordinated the 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown in concert with the FBI, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), several U.S. Attorney’s offices and the Department of Health & Human Services Office of the Inspective General (OIG). The “takedown” resulted in criminal charges against 324 defendants in 50 federal districts.

The effort comes at a time when the hospice industry is seeing concentrations of fraudulent activity in several states, including California, Texas, Nevada and Arizona.

Advertisement

“This record-setting Health Care Fraud Takedown delivers justice to criminal actors who prey upon our most vulnerable citizens and steal from hardworking American taxpayers,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi, in a statement. “Make no mistake — this administration will not tolerate criminals who line their pockets with taxpayer dollars while endangering the health and safety of our communities.”

The government agencies also seized more than $245 million in cash, luxury vehicles, cryptocurrency and other assets obtained by scammers using dollars defrauded from Medicaid and Medicaid.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) indicated that it had prevented payment on more than $4 billion in false and fraudulent claims. DOJ also announced civil charges against 20 defendants for $14.2 million in alleged fraud, as well as civil settlements with 106 defendants totaling $34.3 million as part of the takedown.

Advertisement

“As part of making health care accessible and affordable to all Americans, HHS will aggressively work with our law enforcement partners to eliminate the pervasive health care fraud that bedeviled this agency under the former administration and drove up costs,” said Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in a statement.