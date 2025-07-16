Leveraging Speedy Admissions to Support Hospice Growth

Seamless and fast admissions processes are crucial to hospice growth.

Speedy hospice patient admissions can lead to improved referral numbers, profitability and length of stay. Yet, hospices need to carefully navigate their patient admission processes to maximize both quality and their revenue. The hospices that do this effectively have a core set of key performance indicators that they look at consistently, according to Tony Kudner, chief strategy officer of the consulting firm Transcend Strategy Group.

“The ones that look at data and are constantly asking themselves, ‘How can we paint the fullest picture of eligibility and get to that patient as quickly as possible?’ are the ones that we would say are the ones that are successful,” Kudner told Hospice News. “The people who have that information at their fingertips and use it to drive decision making are usually the ones who are sustaining their organizations and growing.”

Some of the more important metrics to examine include the length of time to the bedside, length of time to admission, numbers of referrals and the conversion rate showing how many of those referrals led to an admission, according to Kudner.

A great deal of variation exists among hospices in terms of their admissions processes. Some have dedicated admissions nurses. Sometimes the process is owned jointly between clinical staff and business development teams, among other dynamics, Kudner said. Admissions processes are also often competitive.

“If you don’t get there, either the consumer will be frustrated with that and choose somebody else, or another hospice will just get there before you,” Kudner said. “We know how these discharge systems work out of the hospitals where the referral order goes out to seven or eight agencies.”

One of the biggest mistakes a hospice can make is waiting for things like lab results or other information before making contact with a patient or family. Oftentimes, hospices treat the admissions process like a series of must-have “check boxes,” or feel they need to have the patient’s whole history under review before they can see them, Kudner said.

These are common misconceptions that can delay a hospice clinician from getting to the bedside.

“Get a great clinician out there who can paint a story picture that supports two physicians making an eligibility determination in a way that is appropriate and compliant,” Kudner said. “No two ways about it, but you don’t need six years worth of albumin levels to make that call. You need a nurse or the bedside.”

Speed and quality are the paramount concerns when it comes to hospice admissions, according to Kudner.

Effective admissions processes support hospices’ financial sustainability and ability to grow. Providers want to be the “easy button” for their referral sources, he said. That means they offer smooth, timely patient transitions. Referral sources need a hospice that can provide effective care for eligible patients as quickly and easily as possible.

“They need a partner who can start providing compliant, eligible care. It can’t wait. If you’re the program that — when they call you at 9 a.m., you’ve got a nurse at the bedside by 11 a.m., and by 4 p.m. that patient already has visit strings laid out, and our case manager is going to be there within the next 12 to 18 hours — that establishes you as the provider of choice,” Kudner said. “Getting to the bedside fast. That’s the business case. It’s growth; it’s sustainability.”