How Rising Tariffs Could Affect Hospice M&A

Tariffs being implemented by the Trump administration could have a dampening effect on an already slumping hospice mergers and acquisitions market.

Economic uncertainty has swirling around these trade policies. Tariffs tend to raise prices and often trigger interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. This makes financing debt more expensive, and many buyers in the M&A market rely on borrowing to make acquisitions.

This can have a “ripple effect” on the M&A landscape, including in hospice, according to Cory Mertz, managing partner of the M&A advisory firm Mertz Taggart.

“Tariffs raise costs, which can tighten debt markets and make capital more expensive,” Mertz told Hospice News in an email. “Since M&A is largely driven by both debt and equity investors, a higher cost of capital tends to put downward pressure on valuations. This can lead some buyers to pause or redirect their investment elsewhere, while some potential sellers may hold off on going to market.”

These uncertainties arise at a time when hospice M&A is undergoing a slowdown. An anticipated market rebound for 2025 never materialized, with only seven hospice transactions occurring in the United States during the first six months of the year, according to data from The Braff Group.

If dealmaking continues at the same pace through the remainder of the year, it could mean a record low number of transactions, according to Mark Kulik, senior managing director for the Braff Group.

“Relative to the tariffs, they will have some impact, especially in the short term, regarding medical supplies and equipment that is covered under the home health and hospice benefit. Unless there is special action taken by CMS, obviously there will be an elevated cost to those items without a corresponding increase in reimbursement,” Kulik told Hospice News in an email.

“That increased expense will in turn reduce the associated EBITDA, to some extent, and ultimately therefore impact the purchase price.”

Development of the tariffs has taken a circuitous route. The White House in April announced that the federal government would institute a 10% base tariff rate and additional amounts ranging up to to 50% for certain countries. However, President Trump went on to postpone the effective date to July 9 for all tariffs except the 10% base rate.

On Thursday, the White House in letters sent to several countries indicated that the reprieve would continue until Aug. 1. The letters also contained new tariff rates for various countries.

Tariffs are also being implemented on certain commodities, such as foreign-made medications (200%) and 50% on copper, according to the White House.

Despite these potential barriers, M&A decisions may come down to the quality of the assets involved, Kulik indicated, at least in the short term.

“I don’t believe it’s significant enough to impact a well performing and highly compliant agency from being acquired in the near term,” Kulik said. “If at some point, the elevated trade tariffs are made permanent, then that’s another question.”