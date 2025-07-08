Integrating Tech-Enabled Palliative Care into Oncology

The American Oncology Network (AON), a group of 275 cancer care providers, recently partnered with the value-based oncology enabler Thyme Care to develop a scalable palliative care solution that could be integrated into their cancer care programs.
The organizations published their results in the American Journal of Managed Care. The study was designed to evaluate their participation in the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation’s Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM).
In 2023, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released the Enhancing Oncology Model, which aims to transform care for cancer patients, reduce spending and improve quality. The model also seeks to place the cancer patient at the center of their care, focusing on the person, rather than the disease, according to a CMS fact sheet. One of the ways providers try to meet this goal is to offer palliative care early during treatment, though the model does not have any explicit requirements to offer palliative care.
“By integrating palliative services early in the oncology workflow, we can address symptoms proactively, facilitate advance care planning, and reduce unnecessary emergency department visits or hospitalizations — all of which align with EOM’s performance targets,” said Dr. Biqi Zhang, senior product manager for Thyme Care, and Dr. Julia Frydman, senior medical director of palliative care for Thyme Care. “This approach supports clinicians in meeting quality measures while also ensuring that care is guided by what matters most to patients. In our view, this is exactly the kind of innovation the EOM is designed to incentivize: putting patients at the center, promoting collaboration across disciplines, and building a sustainable model for high-quality, value-based cancer care.”
Frydman and Zhang were coauthors on the study.
Integrating palliative care into the oncology care process can look different for every patient, the study found. Determining the right patients for the pilot was vital to ensuring they received the care they needed and wanted. However, AON and Thyme Care noted that physicians accessing only their own electronic health record (EHR) could miss important markers, such as repeat hospitalizations. The team created a clearinghouse of data pulled from multiple sources, which enabled a more holistic approach to care.
“When we integrate palliative care directly into the oncology workflow, we can help patients navigate to community palliative care or our own virtual palliative care services at Thyme Care,” Zhang and Frydman said. “This holistic approach reduces care gaps and fragmentation, and ensures patients experience a cohesive, trusted team that supports the whole person.”
The study included virtual visits in the patients’ care plans. The virtual care team was key to ensuring the study’s success, they said.
“Our research shows that by using technology and a virtual multidisciplinary team to proactively engage patients, we can deliver non-specialist and specialist palliative care earlier in the cancer journey,” they said. “Thyme Care’s specialist virtual palliative care support, delivered in conjunction with AON’s oncologists, enhances quality of life, improves symptom control and aligns treatment with patients’ goals.”
These measures can help other palliative care providers scale their services, Frydman said.
The key is forming the same type of partnership Thyme Care and AON formed to enable better integration of care, she indicated
“As a palliative care physician, I’ve seen how difficult it can be for patients to access these services, especially if they receive oncologic care outside large academic medical centers where palliative care resources are concentrated. By integrating virtual palliative care into oncology programs, we can break through those barriers,” Frydman said.
Tech-enabled and virtual care options can also with the ongoing workforce shortage in hospice and palliative care, the authors stated. Embedding virtual palliative care into oncology extends the reach of the existing workforce, they added.
“This model allows palliative clinicians to support patients across a much wider geography, while also coaching and empowering oncology clinicians to deliver elements of supportive care themselves,” Zhang and Frydman said. “It’s a practical way to maximize the skills we already have in the field and make sure more patients benefit from high-quality palliative care, even with limited resources.”
The study’s authors hope that the findings will provide a roadmap for palliative care for cancer patients going forward, whether that’s adding virtual care or better integrating EHR systems.
“Think about patients in rural areas who have never had access to this kind of specialty support — this model has the potential to dramatically improve their day-to-day experience,” Frydman said. “More practices could adapt this approach to expand supportive care, enhance quality of life, and meet value-based care goals without adding operational hurdles. And, for palliative care physicians, virtual integration means we can reach more patients and help them through some of the hardest times of their lives. Looking ahead, I believe this approach could lay the foundation for us to build a future where person-centered, high-quality care is available to everyone living with a serious illness.”