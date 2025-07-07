Hospice Leaders Bring Legislative Priorities to Congress

Preserving telehealth flexibilities, Medicare Advantage issues and the federal government’s looming hospice Special Focus Program were top of mind for hospice leaders from Texas during a recent visit to Capitol Hill.

About 13 member organizations of the Texas Association for Home Care & Hospice (TAHC&H) recently attended more than 26 meetings with congressional lawmakers in Washington D.C. During these discussions, the state association brought up issues of national significance, particularly among rural providers.

“The priorities for Texas do convey the priorities nationally,” Rachel Hammon, executive director for TAHC&H, told Hospice News. “When we come up and talk to our Texas delegation, we also are able to give them an understanding of how the broader rules related to hospice or Medicare home health specifically impact Texas, because we are geographically huge and Texas is largely rural. So it presents a lot of unique challenges for Texas when you have rules that may or may not account for the challenges that we face that are a bit different than other states.”

A top issue was the need to make permanent telehealth flexibilities that were implemented temporarily during the pandemic and have since been extended multiple times. Currently, these flexibilities are set to expire at the end of September.

Hospices and other health care providers have heavily leveraged virtual services during the past five years of the telehealth waivers, particularly to reach patients in rural and remote locations with limited resources. Telehealth has allowed hospices to reach more patients during a time of rising demand and prolific staffing shortages that were exacerbated by the pandemic. Providing virtual services have additionally aided in the ability to offer more layers of support to patients and caregivers, helping hospices to avoid unnecessary home visits and strike better clinical capacity balances.

Also on the hospice leaders’ agenda was reforms for the forthcoming hospice Special Focus Program (SFP). The Texas association was a party to a lawsuit intended to block the program from being implemented as currently designed. In particular, the suit sought to stop CMS from publicly naming hospice selected for the program.

Finalized in the 2024 home health payment rule, the program is designed to identify poor performing hospices, mandate quality improvement and in some cases impose additional penalties. However, stakeholders in the hospice space have contended that the agency’s methodology for selecting hospices for the program is deeply flawed.

Since then, the Trump Administration has suspended the program, and the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has indicated that it will not seek to bring it to fruition during 2025. However, the program is most likely still forthcoming.

“As the special focus program rolled out, there were quite significant issues with that. We did participate as a main litigant in a lawsuit against CMS, and we did talk to our congressional delegation about that,” Hammon said. “The ultimate goal is really to withdraw the current SFP rule and then work with industry stakeholders to craft rules that align with congressional intent.”

The Texas leaders also brought to the fore issues pertaining to home health care, such as rate cuts, issues surrounding Medicare Advantage and protection against Medicaid reductions.

Congress last Thursday passed a Trump Administration-championed bill that will institute Medicaid cuts totally close to $1 trillion over the next 10 years.

Bringing home-based care priorities to the attention of Congress is important to advancing favorable policies, according to Hammon.

“One of the things that our association finds really important is that there’s that opportunity for ongoing education, so that our congressional delegation is well educated and understands the issues you know in the context of not really just being blindsided by things that are coming up,” Hammon said. “So you’re doing that ongoing education as issues might arise.”