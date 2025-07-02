PDC Rx and AvaCare Join Forces to Create an Industry-Leading Hospice Pharmacy Benefit Manager

July 2nd, 2025 – In an exciting move set to redefine the hospice pharmacy benefit management (PBM) landscape, PDC Rx and AvaCare announce their decision to consolidate, forming one unified entity that will deliver enhanced value, efficiency, and transparency to clients, patients, and partners across the hospice healthcare ecosystem.
The newly combined organization, which will operate under Interchange Rx LLC, will leverage the complementary strengths, technologies, and client services of both legacy Hospice PBMs to improve their product offering in a rapidly evolving market. Together, the companies will manage pharmacy benefits for hospice organizations across the country, positioning the new enterprise as one of the significant players in the sector.
“This collaboration represents a transformative step forward,” said Mark Lewandowski, CEO of Interchange Rx. “By combining our clinical solutions, scalable technologies, and client-focused cultures, we have created a PBM that is more responsive, innovative, and more capable of driving down drug costs while improving hospice processes.”
Key highlights include:
- A unified technology platform designed to deliver real-time EMR connectivity, greater customization, and superior service to hospice agencies.
- Automated clinical guidance for alternatives to drive smarter, evidence-based utilization management.
- A shared commitment to transparency, affordability, and patient-first solutions.
- Increased scale and operational efficiency, allowing for stronger negotiating power with pharmacy networks.
Clients of both PBMs can expect a seamless transition with uninterrupted service and continued focus on high-touch, personalized support.
“We are thrilled to embark on this new journey together,” said Tammi Summers, President of AvaCare. “As long-time friends and colleagues, the companies have considered a merge for several years. We are eager to add PDC Rx’s technology to our clinical best practices and bring new tools and efficiencies to our hospice customers.”
Interchange Rx has appointed Tammi Summers the Senior Vice President. “Tammi will continue to bring her experience and dedication to a new leadership role. Her vision, strategic approach, and deep industry knowledge are essential to our continued growth within the hospice space,” stated Paul Hagen, President and Founder of PDC Rx.
Contact Information:
Jordan Evans, Director of Business Development at PDC Rx