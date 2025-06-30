Why Mid-Year Hospice M&A Activity Is ‘Disappointing’

Trends in hospice merger and acquisition (M&A) activity thus far in 2025 are diverting from industry expectations in varied ways as multi-pronged headwinds impact decision-making processes.

The types of hospice transactions that have unfolded halfway through the year hold revealing signs of where the industry is headed on the horizon, according to Joe Widmar, director of the Chicago-based global business and technology consulting firm West Monroe.

Hospice has increasingly become more recognized as a valuable return on investment when paired with other health care services, a trend fueling greater interest in this space among more diverse buyers, Widmar indicated.

“More and more, there’s a renewed focus on establishing multi-service line platforms and coupling hospice with home health and other service lines as well,” Widmar told Hospice News. “We’re seeing a reinvigorated focus on building these businesses, because historically there’s a general understanding of cross-service line collaboration that streamlines the continuum amid threat of rate cuts — they’re seeking ways to preserve revenue growth and margin through hospice.”

The volume of hospice transactions that have occurred in 2025 has been “nothing to write home about,” in comparison to recent record-high years, Widmar said.

State of the hospice market

Valuations in the hospice and home health landscape began soaring to record highs in 2019 at 26x, reaching 29x by the following year. Subsequent years saw a flurry of M&A activity, largely driven by an influx of private equity investors stepping into the space.

The pandemic impacted hospice dealmaking including a cooling period in 2023 as labor and economic headwinds dampened M&A activity and buyers integrated their investments. Hospice deal-making volume saw slowed progress in 2024, despite expectations of a rebound.

Though hospice M&A activity has largely stabilized, transaction volumes and valuations are nowhere near projected levels for this year thus far, according to Mark Kulik, senior managing director at The Braff Group.

A record-high of 67 hospice deals took place in 2021, according to data shared with Hospice News by The Braff Group. The number of hospice-related transactions has since decreased to more normalized activity, with 35 deals occurring last year and 24 deals in 2023.

Only seven hospice transactions have occurred within the first six months of 2025, bringing somewhat of a “shock” to the space, Kulik said. If annualized at the current deal-making rate, an estimated 14 hospice deals will take place this year – potentially hitting a new low the industry hasn’t seen for two decades, he indicated.

“At only 14 transactions for the full year of 2025, that would be a record low, at least for the past 20 years,” Kulik told Hospice News. “There’s always a kind of surge to get something done before December 31 in Q4, but this really is a depressed amount of hospice transactions and the big headline here when people thought this year would be great for acquisitions. So far in hospice, it’s not nearly what we thought. I don’t know anyone who isn’t disappointed by the absence of hospice transactions, specifically because there was a lot of optimism toward the end of last year.”

Uncertain M&A trajectories

The value proposition of hospice care to reduce overall health care expenditures at the end of life and improve outcomes has made the sector increasingly more appealing to a wider range of investors, according to Widmar.

Investors are looking for different ways to preserve or grow revenue and see hospice as a stronghold in the care continuum, he said.

“The concept has been for platforms to establish a footprint in the larger care continuum,” Widmar said. “We’re seeing hospice as a lever being looked at more for accelerated growth that can drive internal referrals and care coordination. I see more opportunities to leverage that coordinated service line circling around concepts of value-based care. I foresee a pursuit of diversified revenue streams in the future building off of these multiple coordinated service lines and the trend of accumulation. At the very least, it’s aimed at driving savings for stakeholders within the health care ecosystem and responses to revenue pressure and care model innovation in the future.”

Though interest in hospice isn’t anticipated to abate anytime soon, this year has come with several unexpected turns, according to Kulik.

For starters, a volatile economic climate has created uncertainty at the start of 2025, with several hospices tapping the brakes on M&A activity.

Among the most anticipated impacts were expectations that federal interest rates would lower this year, making borrowing less expensive and driving down costs, Kulik stated. But a rate drop is unlikely to occur and its absence has complicated financial considerations among buyers, he added.

Unprecedented high tariffs have added a layer of “fresh uncertainty” in deal-making, Kulik said. New tariffs unveiled by the Trump administration this year have impacted virtually every country worldwide, with costs of materials anticipated to significantly rise and impact the ability for health care providers to manage and sustain strong revenue streams, he explained.

Regulatory factors have also come into play. Investors anticipated a more friendly business and deal-making environment under a new presidential administration, but saw the “reverse” occur as regulatory oversight heightened, Kulik indicated.

Case in point, UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UHN) subsidiary Optum’s $3.3 billion acquisition of Amedisys (Nasdaq: AMED) has undergone an investigation and lawsuit due to antitrust concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice. Though recent reports have hinted at optimism of the transaction’s completion, the regulatory microscope has some investors wearily eyeing prospective health care deals, according to Kulik.

Despite the lull in hospice M&A activity, the rest of this year could see more action, particularly through smaller transactions, according to Kulik and Widmar. Many larger hospices have been acquired or have merged with other companies, leaving more smaller assets available. However, the scope of buyers is anticipated to become more diversified than in the past, according to Widmar.

“I’m seeing less and less accumulation of smaller hospice agencies by larger hospices and more either multi-service line platform buyers, though those are becoming sparser,” Widmar said.

Buyers are closely watching how hospices are performing in terms of strong retention rates, reliable and sustainable referral streams and use of technology to drive care model innovation and operational efficiencies, according to Widmar. These three factors have “huge” indications on how a hospice asset will mature and thrive through financial challenges and an evolving economic climate, he said.

Factors fueling M&A activity

Among the important trends to note is that private equity investments have represented about 50% of all health care transactions during the last six years, according to Kulik. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of hospice transactions that took place during COVID involved private equity investors, according to data from The Braff Group. That rate has declined since the pandemic, with roughly 27% of hospice deals including private-equity backed buyers, he stated.

“With less than one out of every three hospice deals done by private equity in the first six months of 2025, that’s a pretty dramatic change in their investment theses over the past few years,” Kulik said.

An estimated 239 hospice transactions have involved private equity investors since 2020, The Braff Group reported. This represents a significant number of deals that require much attention to grow in terms of time, labor, technology integration, policy and procedure and overall merging of standardized operations, according to Kulik.

A three- to five-year holding period is standard for most private equity investments, but these entities are increasingly hanging on to hospice assets for longer periods of time amid economic uncertainty, he said. The trend of extended holding patterns has resulted in less assets becoming available and greater competition in the market.

“The difference maker in hospice has been private equity investors and their desire to successfully integrate and exit, which has been slow-rolled because of the economic conditions,” Kulik told Hospice News. “That’s where some of the sticking is taking place right now with these hospice operations that have been out there for up to eight years in some cases. The marketplace may be stabilized again but maybe not as ideal from a competitive perspective. If a buyer wants to remain but patiently waits for a prized target hospice, other competitors are out there who will step in and find it equally attractive to make an acceptable offer.”

Buyers are also awaiting the outcomes of the proposed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which includes a budget reconciliation process of tax reductions that could amount to $4.5 trillion during the next 10 years. The legislation is currently undergoing a vote on the Senate floor after seeing several changes and passing in the House earlier this month.

Among underlying issues the legislation aims to address is increased Medicaid and Medicare spending as swelling aging populations escalate health care demand, according to Kulik.

“If the bill doesn’t pass somewhere close to its current iteration and taxes increase, we’ll see a race to the exit before the fourth quarter because capital gains are going to jump up and that affects net payment that sellers would enjoy,” Kulik said. “From a tax perspective, I expect to see a lot of owners of home care and hospice say that they aren’t going to wait to sell and see that it’s going to cost too much money in taxes in 2026.”