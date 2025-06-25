New Day Healthcare Acquires Dunes Hospice

The home health and hospice company New Day Healthcare has acquired Dunes Hospice in Indiana for an undisclosed amount.

The deal marks New Day’s 16th acquisition to date, as well as its first entry into the Indiana market. The company plans to build density in that state by adding personal care services and skilled home health services to those markets. New Day now serves patients in six states.

“The acquisition of Dunes marks a significant growth milestone for New Day as we extend east into Indiana, and it positions New Day for continued state expansion across multiple service lines,” New Day Founder and CEO G. Scott Herman said in a statement. “[Dunes Co-Founders] Wendy [Warner] and Steve [Dobben] have built the top hospice provider in northwest Indiana. New Day’s investment in Dunes brings added resources and strategic expertise to drive growth.”

Founded in 2020, New Day’s roughly 10,000 employees provide hospice, home health, pediatric and personal care to roughly 180,000 patients annually. The company offers services in Texas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico and now Indiana.

Brands under the New Day’s umbrella include Phoenix Home Care & Hospice, New Age Hospice, Compassion Hospice, Home Care Providers of Texas, Pathfinder Home Health, Envision Health Partners and AssistCare, among others. The company is owned by the family office Kaltroco North America.

The company employs a three-pronged strategy that integrates tuck-in deals, market expansion and transformational approaches, Herman previously told Hospice News. New Day pursues smaller tuck-in deals within its existing markets and co-locates its multifaceted business lines, including home health, hospice, personal care, private-pay nursing and therapy services, he stated.

Just last week, Texas-based New Day inked an agreement to acquire New Mexico-based Heritage Home Healthcare LLC. Financial terms were undisclosed.

The senior population is growing in the Indiana market. The state between 2010 and 2023 saw a 40% increase in the number of senior residents aged 65 and older. By 2050, 1-in-5 of the state’s population will be older than 65, according to the Indiana Business Research Center.

Hospice utilization in Indiana also matches national averages at 49.7%, the National Alliance for Care at Home reported.

“New Day determined Indiana to be a favorable market to execute upon our disciplined contiguous state expansion strategy,” New Day Chief Development and Strategy Officer Matthew Griffith said in a statement. “We will prioritize organic growth through Dunes Hospice while sourcing additional acquisitions to expand coverage in the state.”