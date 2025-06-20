BrightSpring’s President of Hospice Services Resigns

Michael McMaude has resigned as the president of hospice services of BrightSpring Health Services (Nasdaq: BTSG), effective Friday.

He will continue to provide services to the company as a non-employee consultant, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing by BrightSpring. He will receive a consulting fee equal to $2,000 per month during the consulting period, with an additional $12,000 per month during the first 45 days.

“Mr. McMaude’s outstanding unvested stock options, restricted stock units and phantom shares will continue to vest for so long as Mr. McMaude provides consulting services to the Company during the Consulting Period,” BrightSpring indicated in the SEC filing.

BrightSpring is a home- and community-based health care services platform that serves more than 400,000 patients daily across all 50 states. The Louisville, Kentucky-based company provides hospice, home health, primary care, rehabilitation, pharmaceuticals, behavioral and home health. BrightSpring went public last year with a $1 billion initial public offering (IPO).

BrightSpring’s overall revenue reached roughly $2.9 billion in Q3, representing a 28.8% year-over-year increase. The company’s health care provider services segment brought in $641 million in revenue during the third quarter, with the home health care revenue at $265 million and community and rehab care revenue at $376 million. Provider segment EBITDA was $93 million for Q3 2024, up 14.4% year over year.